Barcelona Transfer News: Catalan giants close to signing Neymar from PSG

Neymar with Messi and Suarez in his Barcelona days

What’s the story?

According to Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, Barcelona are close to signing Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar.

It has been claimed that Barcelona are already in talks with PSG over Neymar's possible return to the Camp Nou in a player plus cash deal.

In case you didn’t know…

Neymar, who has endured an injury-ravaged season, has been ruled out of the ongoing Copa America 2019 with an ankle problem. The Brazilian managed just 28 appearances in all competitions for PSG in the 2018-19 campaign, scoring 23 times and providing 13 assists.

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona over the last month or so. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi himself fuelled the exit rumours by stating that no individual is bigger than the club. He was quoted as saying by France Football,

“I want players willing to give everything to defend the honour of the jersey and to join the club project.

“Those who do not want that, or do not understand, we will meet and we will talk to each other.

“There are of course contracts to be respected, but the priority now is total membership of our project.

“Nobody forced him to sign here. Nobody pushed him. He came knowingly to join a project.”

The heart of the matter

It is believed that Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has already begun negotiating with PSG on a deal to bring back Neymar to the Camp Nou.

The deal could materialize in the month of July, and Barcelona might have to pay around €100 million to PSG, in addition to sending some players to Parc des Princes. The Barcelona players who could be included in the deal are Samuel Umtiti, Ivan Rakitic and Ousmane Dembele.

What’s next?

It still remains to be seen if Barcelona manage to sign Neymar from PSG this summer.