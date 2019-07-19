Barcelona Transfer News: Catalan giants propose players plus cash deal for Neymar

Vishal Subramanian 19 Jul 2019, 00:37 IST

Neymar reportedly has his heart set on a return to Barcelona

What's the story?

According to Sky in Germany, Barcelona have launched an astonishing bid of £90 million and two players to secure the services of Brazilian super-star Neymar.

The Catalan giants have given PSG a list of six players, including Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic, Nelson Semedo and Malcom and although the identity of the sixth player has not been revealed, the Parisian giants have been afforded the luxury of taking their pick among this elite group of players.

In case you didn't know...

Neymar has reportedly grown disillusioned with life in the French capital and recent reports have suggested that Paris Saint Germain are well aware of his intention to leave the club.

The Ligue 1 champions are expected to recoup the world-record fee they spent on the player at the very least and with Barcelona cash-strapped at the moment after spending big money on the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong, a player-plus-cash deal becomes the most practical solution for all parties.

The heart of the matter

In a sensational turn of events, Neymar wants a return to the La Liga champions, less than two years after moving to the French capital for a world record fee of €220 million and although Barcelona have shown willingness to bring the mercurial Brazilian back to the Camp Nou, a deal of such epic proportions would be incredibly hard to broker.

Added to the staggering £90 million fee, Sky in Germany have revealed that the Parisian giants have been offered any two of Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Nelson Semedo, Ivan Rakitic and Malcom, thereby making it a jaw-dropping offer to consider.

Although Neymar has his heart set on a return to Spain, it has been reported that he will not agitate for a move away from the club and Paris Saint Germain have not ruled out parting with their talisman.

What's next?

Barcelona's stunning bid to reunite with the super-star Brazilian is sure to raise a lot of eye-brows.

While Paris Saint Germain are in no rush to part with Neymar, the offer on the table could be too hard to refuse as aside from having the liberty to pick two top-quality players, the French champions have also been offered a whopping £90 million.

It remains unclear at this point what the Parisian club's response would be and this transfer saga looks like it could drag on for the rest of the summer.