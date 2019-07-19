×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona Transfer News: Catalan giants propose players plus cash deal for Neymar

Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
News
30   //    19 Jul 2019, 00:37 IST

Neymar reportedly has his heart set on a return to Barcelona
Neymar reportedly has his heart set on a return to Barcelona

What's the story?

According to Sky in Germany, Barcelona have launched an astonishing bid of £90 million and two players to secure the services of Brazilian super-star Neymar.

The Catalan giants have given PSG a list of six players, including Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic, Nelson Semedo and Malcom and although the identity of the sixth player has not been revealed, the Parisian giants have been afforded the luxury of taking their pick among this elite group of players.

In case you didn't know...

Neymar has reportedly grown disillusioned with life in the French capital and recent reports have suggested that Paris Saint Germain are well aware of his intention to leave the club.

The Ligue 1 champions are expected to recoup the world-record fee they spent on the player at the very least and with Barcelona cash-strapped at the moment after spending big money on the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong, a player-plus-cash deal becomes the most practical solution for all parties.

The heart of the matter

In a sensational turn of events, Neymar wants a return to the La Liga champions, less than two years after moving to the French capital for a world record fee of €220 million and although Barcelona have shown willingness to bring the mercurial Brazilian back to the Camp Nou, a deal of such epic proportions would be incredibly hard to broker.

Added to the staggering £90 million fee, Sky in Germany have revealed that the Parisian giants have been offered any two of Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Nelson Semedo, Ivan Rakitic and Malcom, thereby making it a jaw-dropping offer to consider.

Although Neymar has his heart set on a return to Spain, it has been reported that he will not agitate for a move away from the club and Paris Saint Germain have not ruled out parting with their talisman.

What's next?

Barcelona's stunning bid to reunite with the super-star Brazilian is sure to raise a lot of eye-brows.

While Paris Saint Germain are in no rush to part with Neymar, the offer on the table could be too hard to refuse as aside from having the liberty to pick two top-quality players, the French champions have also been offered a whopping £90 million.

It remains unclear at this point what the Parisian club's response would be and this transfer saga looks like it could drag on for the rest of the summer.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Barcelona Paris Saint-Germain Football Neymar Barcelona Transfer News
Advertisement
Barcelona Transfer News: Catalan giants offer sensational swap deal for Neymar, not cash
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: PSG haven't yet received any offers for Neymar from the Catalan giants
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Blaugrana offer Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele plus €40m to re-sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: PSG demand €130m plus two Blaugrana players for Neymar
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Catalan giants might use Coutinho’s potential move to PSG to bring back Neymar
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Catalan giants close to signing Neymar from PSG
RELATED STORY
La Liga Rumours: Barcelona offer PSG €100m plus Coutinho for Neymar 
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Neymar could return for Barcelona as both clubs have started talking about the deal
RELATED STORY
Barcelona news: 'Neymar would be an incredible signing but it will be very difficult to bring him back', says Xavi
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: Suarez thrilled at the possibility of playing alongside Neymar again
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us