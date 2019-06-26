Barcelona Transfer News: Cillessen nearing Barcelona exit

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST News 74 // 26 Jun 2019, 00:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jasper Cillessen is finally bringing an end to his 3 seasons stay at the Nou Camp

What's the news?

Barcelona's Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen is nearing Camp Nou exit after 3 seasons with the Blaugrana. He is close to completing a move to Mestalla, with Neto set to move in the opposite direction in a swap deal.

In case you didn't know...

Jasper Cillessen has been rumoured to be going out of Camp Nou following minimal playing time in the past few seasons. The Dutch shot-stopper is the second choice following the rise of German international Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

The heart of the matter

According to various reports, Jasper Cillessen stay at the Camp Nou is almost nearing an end with the 30-year-old undergoing medical at Valencia.

The Dutch No. 1 was expected to move out of the Camp Nou this season after being used mainly as a cup goalkeeper.

The 30-year-old has been pictured outside along with Pascual Casan, the head of Valencia's medical services, at the ERESA clinic after arriving at Valencia earlier on Tuesday morning.

The report states that the Dutch shot-stopper move to the Estadio Mestalla could see Brazilian and Valencia No. 1 Murara Neto move to the Catalan giants.

Jasper Cillessen joined Barcelona in 2016 from Dutch giants Ajax. The 30-year-old has gone on to make just 32 appearances for the Blaugrana with the Dutch international used mainly as the domestic cup goalkeeper.

During his three years with the club, Cillessen has won 2 LaLiga titles, 2 Copa del Rey and a Spanish Super Cup.

Jasper Cillessen last played for Barcelona in their Copa del Rey final defeat against his new employers.

What's next?

The 30-year-old Dutch shot-stopper will be the first big-money signing for Valencia during this transfer window. Jasper Cillessen is expected to be one of the many names that are likely to leave Nou Camp this season.