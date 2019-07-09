Barcelona Transfer News: PSG open to selling Neymar; confirm contacts with Catalan side

Neymar could be back for a second stint at Camp Nou this summer.

What's the story?

According to recent developments, the talks between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain over a possible deal have begun, and Neymar could complete a sensational move back to Spain in the ongoing transfer window.

In case you didn't know...

Neymar left the Blaugrana in the summer of 2017 to PSG for a world-record transfer fee of €222 million. The Brazilian was signed by the Ligue 1 giants to consolidate their project of winning the elusive Champions League trophy.

Despite his impressive personal record in the French League alongside Kylian Mbappe and Edison Cavani, Neymar has failed to provide the impetus in the continental competition- with Paris being knocked out in UCL's Round of 16 for past two seasons.

Nasser El Khelaifi criticized the performance of his superstars in the Champions League and reiterated that he only wants committed players in the PSG project. His comments read as follows:

"I want players that are ready to give everything to defend the honour of our shirt and who sign up to the club’s project,"

"Those who do not want to, or do not understand it, we meet and we speak. There are of course contracts to respect, but the priority now is complete commitment to our project.

"Nobody forced him [Neymar] to sign here. Nobody pushed him to. He came with a fully understanding of the cause to sign up to a project."

The heart of the matter...

Recently, Barcelona's president Josep Maria Bartomeu confirmed that Neymar was keen on a move away from PSG this summer- a possible hint over the attacker's move back to Azulgrana bench.

With the Brazilian superstar dominating the rumor mill, PSG is keen on selling him if a proper bid arrives, according to club's Sporting Director Leonardo when he said-

Advertisement

"Neymar can leave PSG if there is an offer made that suits everybody,"

"For now, we do not know if anybody wants to buy him or at what price. What is certain is that this sort of thing does not get done in one day."

Leonardo also confirmed Barca's approach by saying-

"We have not received any offers, but there has been very superficial contact (with Barca). They said they want to buy him, but that we do not want to sell him. That is what [Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu] said, but we did not see them in a real buying position."

What's next?

As the rumors have gathered pace, reports suggest that Barcelona are close to submitting an official bid for Neymar with the likes of Philippe Coutinho offered as part of an exchange deal.