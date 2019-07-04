Barcelona Transfer News: Coutinho's agent claims the club does not want to sell the player this summer

Tottenham Hotspur v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Group B

What’s the story?

Philippe Coutinho is linked to a move away from FC Barcelona in the current transfer window but his agent, Kia Joorabchian, has dismissed all claims. His agent revealed that the Spanish club is not keen on selling and there has been absolutely no contact with Paris Saint-Germain.

In case you didn’t know…

Coutinho has made 76 appearances for the Catalan side since making the move from Anfield in 2018. During this period, he has scored 21 goals. In the recently concluded season, the Brazilian netted just 11 times in 54 matches.

The heart of the matter

Amid increasing speculations that link Coutinho with a move to PSG, the Brazilian's agent Joorabchian told RMC Sport,

"I talked a few days ago with Pep Segura at Barcelona".

"He told me that the club does not want to sell Coutinho this summer, no matter what. And then, we have not had any contact with PSG."

Last season was an underwhelming one for the former Liverpool star and the criticism from fans only made things worse. Due to his poor performance, he has been linked to moves away from the La Liga champions.

Laying all the rumors to rest for now, the player's agent has come out to offer some clarity of the situation. With Barcelona seemingly unwilling to let go of the attacker, Coutinho could have a future at Barcelona despite failing to live up to his standards set at Liverpool. This season, Coutinho lifted the La Liga title together with his team. However, they missed out on Copa del Rey and Champions League glory.

What's next?

Coutinho is currently with his national team competing in the Copa America. The Brazilian has helped guide the team to the final and they will face Peru to determine the winner of Copa America 2019.