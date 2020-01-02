Barcelona Transfer News: Dani Olmo delighted with the Catalan giants' interest in him

Dani Olmo

DinamoZagreb midfielder Dani Olmo has expressed his delight at being linked with his former club Barcelona.

We recently revealed in Sportskeeda that the Catalan giants had approached the Croatian side to bring the former La Masia player back to the Camp Nou. Barcelona had even placed a formal bid, but that was apparently less than what Zagreb want for the Spaniard. However, Barcelona are confident that they can reach an agreement to bring the player back home, and Olmo is happy about the situation.

Speaking to Spanish Catalan daily L'Esportiu via Marca, the player said he was happy to be considered by Barcelona and revealed that he had learned life lessons during his time with the club.

"It makes me happy that Barcelona are considering bringing me home. I spent six years at La Masia and they taught me life lessons."

Olmo aims to go to the UEFA Euro 2020 with Spain

Olmo won the European Under-21 Championship with Spain last year and stated that he aims to break into the senior side this year, ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020.

"My objective is to go to the Euros."

However, the Spaniard seems to be of the opinion that playing in the Croatian league would deter his chances to make it to the senior Spanish squad.

"This will be difficult for me because I'll be playing in a lesser league, the Croatian one, for the next six months."

He also revealed that he was ready to take the next step in his career and not just make it to the Euros.

"I want to take a step forward and, not only go to the Euros, but keep improving. It's not that [Zagreb] aren't offering me this, it's that I think I'm ready to take a step forward in my career."

It remains to be seen if Barcelona are succesful in their attempts to sign Olmo.

