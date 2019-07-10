Barcelona transfer news: Financial complications delaying Antoine Griezmann deal

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST News 51 // 10 Jul 2019, 17:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Andorra v France - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

What's the story?

Barcelona FC is reportedly having financial trouble in securing the services of French World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann.

In case you didn't know

Griezmann to Barcelona has been a long saga with the striker rejecting a move to Nou Camp last year. However, he has set his mind on joining Barcelona this summer.

The Blaugrana has reportedly agreed on personal terms with the 28-year-old but has seen several stumbling blocks in securing his services.

Barcelona earlier tried to come to an agreement with Atletico Madrid on deferred payment for the French superstar. Barcelona wanted to negotiate a payment structure for €120m buyout clause but Atletico Madrid was not happy with it.

The proposed agreement failed to materialize after Atletico Madrid rejected the offer after expressing displeasure over how the Blaugrana went about the Griezmann business.

The French superstar has missed the Atletico Madrid's last training session without prior notice and has been subjected to a fine by the Los Rojiblancos.

The heart of the matter

According to Spanish daily AS, Barcelona is reportedly having payment complication in securing the services of the highly talented French World Cup winner. The Spanish giants earlier decided to pay Griezmann's €120 million release clause on Wednesday and unveil the star at the Nou Camp on Friday.

However, a lack of liquidity and ongoing negotiations with the banks will likely disrupt the Blaugrana's chances of signing the French superstar on Wednesday, with the payment unlikely to be completed until Friday.

The delay in the payment will likely see Griezmann official move to Barcelona being further delayed.

What's next?

Griezmann to Barcelona saga is set to drag further. Until it is officially announced, one cannot be certain that Griezmann will put on the Barcelona colours next season.