Barcelona transfer news: 'If Griezmann comes to Barcelona, we'll see where he fits', says Valverde

Club Atletico de Madrid v Girona FC - La Liga

What's the story?

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has given his thoughts on France superstar Antoine Griezmann 's constant links with the Catalan giants recently.

In case you didn't know

Griezmann announced his plans to leave Atletico Madrid in the summer after a five-year stint with the Spanish giants, during which he netted 133 goals in 256 appearances.

While the Frenchman won the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Cup with Los Rojiblancos, he could not inspire his side to the league title.

The 2018 World Cup winner has been linked to Barcelona since last year, but he famously turned down a move to Camp Nou, even releasing a documentary to address the snub.

Following his exit announcement, however, the 28-year-old has once again been heavily linked with the Catalan giants, with the likes of Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, and Manchester United also interested.

.@AntoGriezmann: "Han sido cinco años increíbles; muchas gracias por todo, os llevo en el corazón". pic.twitter.com/9XorY05u1T — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) May 14, 2019

The heart of the matter

Valverde did not rule out a possible Camp Nou move for Griezmann but refused to feed in to assumptions. Speaking to the press (via Marca), the former Athletic Club boss said, "I've always said that [Griezmann] is a great player."

"If he ends up coming to Barcelona, we will see [where we will fit him in the team], but now we are talking about assumptions and about a player who may come or may not. I've already been asked about other types of assumptions and I didn't say anything."

Valverde also reflected on Barcelona's season saying, "The season has been very good and that is the reality. It has been ruined enough by how we were knocked out from the Champions League, but we won a Supercopa de Espana, we won LaLiga Santander with a few games in hand and we can win the Copa del Rey."

What's next?

It remains to be seen if Griezmann will finally make his move to Barcelona or whether the Spanish champions are set for yet another snub.