Barcelona Transfer News: Man Utd star wants to join Barca, Willian speaks about Barcelona interest, and more - 6 August 2018

Rupin Kale FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 4.87K // 06 Aug 2018, 21:59 IST

Will the chance of playing with Messi lure Pogba to Barcelona?

Paul Pogba keen on moving to Barcelona

According to reports from Spanish publication, Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba wants to move to La Liga to link with Lionel Messi in the Blaugrana attack. The report further claims that the French international is keen on replacing club legend Andre Iniesta at Barcelona.

Pogba returned to the Red Devils set-up after an extremely successful stint at the FIFA World Cup in Russia, where he was one of the goalscorers in France's 4-2 win over Croatia in the final of the tournament.

It remains to be seen if United are ready to let their star player leave the club this summer.

Willian opens up about Barcelona interest

Chelsea forward and Brazilian international, Willian, was heavily linked with a move to the La Liga champions a couple of weeks ago. However, the Blues rejected multiple bids from the Catalan giants, holding out for a better price for their star player.

The 29-year-old spoke to ESPN (h/t Daily Star) after Chelsea's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday and revealed that he always wanted to remain at Stamford Bridge.

"The only club I knew that really made an official offer for me was Barcelona. But I have my head here and I intend to continue in the club unless the club wants to sell me. But my head is here in the club," he said.

Yerry Mina close to signing for Everton

According to a report from Sport (h/t Calcio Mercato), Everton have beaten Premier League rivals Manchester United to sign Colombian defender Yerry Mina from Barcelona.

The report further claims that the transfer fee for the centre-back is in h the region of €32 million. Mina put in an impressive performance in Russia, where he netted three headed goals for the Colombian national team.