Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Barcelona Transfer News: Man Utd star wants to join Barca, Willian speaks about Barcelona interest, and more - 6 August 2018

Rupin Kale
ANALYST
Rumors
4.87K   //    06 Aug 2018, 21:59 IST

International Club Friendly: Mamelodi Sundowns v Barcelona FC
Will the chance of playing with Messi lure Pogba to Barcelona?

Paul Pogba keen on moving to Barcelona

According to reports from Spanish publication, Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba wants to move to La Liga to link with Lionel Messi in the Blaugrana attack. The report further claims that the French international is keen on replacing club legend Andre Iniesta at Barcelona.

Pogba returned to the Red Devils set-up after an extremely successful stint at the FIFA World Cup in Russia, where he was one of the goalscorers in France's 4-2 win over Croatia in the final of the tournament.

It remains to be seen if United are ready to let their star player leave the club this summer.

Willian opens up about Barcelona interest

Chelsea forward and Brazilian international, Willian, was heavily linked with a move to the La Liga champions a couple of weeks ago. However, the Blues rejected multiple bids from the Catalan giants, holding out for a better price for their star player.

The 29-year-old spoke to ESPN (h/t Daily Star) after Chelsea's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday and revealed that he always wanted to remain at Stamford Bridge.

"The only club I knew that really made an official offer for me was Barcelona. But I have my head here and I intend to continue in the club unless the club wants to sell me. But my head is here in the club," he said.

Yerry Mina close to signing for Everton

According to a report from Sport (h/t Calcio Mercato), Everton have beaten Premier League rivals Manchester United to sign Colombian defender Yerry Mina from Barcelona.

The report further claims that the transfer fee for the centre-back is in h the region of €32 million. Mina put in an impressive performance in Russia, where he netted three headed goals for the Colombian national team.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Paul Pogba Willian Borges da Silva Ernesto Valverde Football Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
Rupin Kale
ANALYST
Link to my main profile: https://www.sportskeeda.com/profile/rupin-kale
Barcelona Transfer News: Coutinho learns about Pogba...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Real fear Neymar snub, Gundogan...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Coutinho tried to convince...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Golovin chooses his destination,...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Valverde breaks silence on Pogba...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid keen on signing Barca starlet, £100M Premier...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Madrid to hijack deal for United...
RELATED STORY
€100 million-rated midfielder prefers to join FC...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Barcelona ready to...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Messi wants United midfielder,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug GIR REA 11:45 PM Girona vs Real Valladolid
18 Aug REA LEV 01:45 AM Real Betis vs Levante
18 Aug CEL ESP 09:45 PM Celta Vigo vs Espanyol
18 Aug VIL REA 11:45 PM Villarreal vs Real Sociedad
19 Aug BAR DEP 01:45 AM Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés
19 Aug EIB HUE 09:45 PM Eibar vs Huesca
19 Aug RAY SEV 11:45 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla
20 Aug REA GET 01:45 AM Real Madrid vs Getafe
20 Aug VAL ATL 11:30 PM Valencia vs Atlético Madrid
21 Aug ATH LEG 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Leganés
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us