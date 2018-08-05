Chelsea vs Manchester City: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis, Community Shield

Rohith Nair FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 11.25K // 05 Aug 2018, 21:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City beat Chelsea 2-0 to win the Community Shield

Manchester City defeated Chelsea 2-0 in the Community Shield in what was quite a one-sided game at Wembley on Sunday. A brace from Sergio Aguero saw Pep Guardiola welcome new Blues manager Maurizio Sarri to England with a defeat.

City were clearly the fitter and sharper side as Chelsea look to get things going under a new manager with a new philosophy. For City, it was their first win in the season's curtain-raiser since 2012 and their fifth title overall.

Here are the major talking points from the game.

#1 Manchester City's plan to put pressure on Jorginho worked

Jorginho struggled in midfield under pressure

Jorginho was the man that slipped away for Pep Guardiola. The Brazil-born Italian was the subject of a bid from the Premier League champions but he eventually followed Maurizio Sarri to Chelsea.

The deep-lying playmaker had Cesc Fabregas and Ross Barkley on either side of him in the Blues midfield but, more often than not, he found himself face-to-face with either Phil Foden or Bernardo Silva.

The two City midfielders had clearly been instructed to disrupt his rhythm as he looked to take his first steps in England while even Sergio Aguero dropped deep to stick close to him when Chelsea had the ball.

The 26-year-old was clearly overwhelmed on a couple of occasions in the first half as City's players did not give him room to breathe. With the sluggish Fabregas also not at 100% fitness, City stifled Chelsea when they had possession in midfield and Jorginho's errors resulted in City counter-attacks.

With City not playing a very high line, even his long ball attempts were ineffective. However, he did make himself useful when a tackle had to be made. Without N'Golo Kante, he was tasked with recovering the ball and he did do a decent job.

By the end of the game, Jorginho had made the most tackles in the game (5) but it was his performance on the ball that saw Chelsea struggle to dominate proceedings.

1 / 5 NEXT