Barcelona Transfer News: Mourinho demands star for Pogba, Mina wanted by Championship club, and more - August 02, 2018

Rupin Kale
ANALYST
News
2.74K   //    02 Aug 2018, 21:15 IST

Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League
Mourinho might let the Frenchman leave this summer

Jose Mourinho wants Ivan Rakitic in Paul Pogba swap deal

According to reports from Spanish media outlet, Don Balon, (h/t Daily Star) Manchester United boss, Jose Mourinho, is ready to let Paul Pogba move to Barcelona, provided the deal sees midfielder Ivan Rakitic transfer to Old Trafford.

Pogba has been linked with a move away from the Red Devils for quite some time now, and this swap deal might be the only way Mourinho lets the French international leave in the ongoing transfer window. Rakitic, who put in an incredible performance for the Croatian national team in the FIFA World Cup this year, will be a marquee signing for the PL giants if they manage to pull it off this summer.

Barcelona interested in Inter Milan target Arturo Vidal

According to Sky Sports Italy journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, (h/t Caught Offside), Barcelona's intense search for a potent midfielder this summer has taken them to Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal.

Serie A giants, Inter Milan, were poised to sign the Chilean international from the Bundesliga champions. However, the Catalans have swooped in to try and hijack the 31-year-old's move to Italy.

Interest continues to build around this potential transfer, as the La Liga champions inch closer to acquiring the services of the four-time Serie A winner.

Aston Villa make an astonishing move for Yerry Mina

According to reports from Tutto Mercato Web, Aston Villa have made a surprising bid for Barcelona defender and Colombian international, Yerry Mina. The English club are currently competing in the Championship, which is the second-tier of professional football in England.

Villa's bid for Mina is reported to be around the €30 million mark. However, it will be difficult for them to sign the centre-back this summer, considering the fact that big PL clubs like Everton and Manchester United have been linked with him over the last few weeks.

Rupin Kale
ANALYST
Link to my main profile: https://www.sportskeeda.com/profile/rupin-kale
