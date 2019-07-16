×
Barcelona Transfer News: Neymar discusses with PSG, remains firm on his decision to leave

Samyak Tripathi
ANALYST
News
82   //    16 Jul 2019, 03:45 IST

Neymar wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain
Neymar wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain

What’s the story?

Neymar Jr. met Paris Saint-Germain's sporting director, Leonardo to reaffirm that he would like to seal a move away from the French capital. The meeting was a short one and the Brazilian made his intentions pretty clear that he would like to leave.

Despite the best efforts of PSG's board, the former Barcelona star is adamant on forcing a move.

In case you didn’t know…

Things are getting ugly between PSG and their record breaking signing, Neymar. The Brazilian returned to training a week later than he was expected and arrived in the French capital for showdown talks.

Earlier this week, Neymar took shots at PSG, calling Barcelona's famous 6-1 victory over the Parisians one of the best moments of his career.

The heart of the matter

If reports coming out of France are to be believed, Neymar has told Paris Saint-Germain that he wishes to leave and his decision is irreversible. The Brazilian had a short meeting with the French club's sporting director, Leonardo to whom he reaffirmed that he would like to leave the French side.

The reports also state that the club tried convincing the winger but he remains firm on his stance. Barcelona are the favorites to land their former star, but will have to conduct a massive clear out to fund the move especially after the big money signing of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid.

The Catalans remain confident that they can bring in the Brazilian despite signing the Frenchman and it is believed Nyemar's agent Pini Zahavi is working hard with Philippe Coutinho's agent Kia Joorabchian trying to strike a deal that ensures that Neymar is reunited with his former mates.

What's next?

The thought of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar reuniting is just what Barcelona are working on and with the addition of Griezmann they are surely one of the strongest contenders for UEFA Champions League next season.

La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Paris Saint-Germain Football Neymar Barcelona Transfer News PSG Transfer News
