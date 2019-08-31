Barcelona Transfer News: PSG director, Leonardo says that negotiations for Neymar are not dead but no deal has been agreed so far

Samyak Tripathi FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.34K // 31 Aug 2019, 16:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Neymar

What’s the story?

With deadline day of the European summer transfer window inching closer, it remains to be seen if the biggest move of the season does go through. Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have still not agreed terms over the potential exit of Neymar. Leonardo, PSG's sporting director, implied that the deal is not yet dead but admitted that there was still no agreement.

In case you didn’t know…

The Brazilian has been looking to secure a move away from the French capital throughout the summer as the relation between the club and player seems to be beyond repair. Real Madrid were also linked with making a move for the star this window. However, it seems that Barcelona are the sole runners in the race to sign Neymar, who left them 2 years ago for a record €222 million fee.

The heart of the matter

The summer transfer window is on the verge of closing and Neymar's transfer saga remains unresolved. Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are yet to agree terms and according to PSG's sporting director, Leonardo, the negotiations are not dead but have stalled as the Catalans are denying their requests.

The Catalans have offered cash plus players in a trade deal but the French champions want the entire amount in cash or players of their choices included.

Addressing all the situation, Leonardo said:

"The negotiations aren't dead but there is no agreement because our requests haven't been accepted. We are open to talking about players, but there is no agreement. The position of PSG and Neymar has always been clear, if a satisfactory offer arrived then he could leave, but that is not the case. The first written proposal of Barca was on 27 August."

On being asked if there will be an agreement by Monday, Leonardo replied:

"I don't know. It depends on Barcelona."

The Parisians have made their stance pretty clear, indicating that they are still interested in shipping their player but only if their terms are met. Thus, at this juncture, it seems that the ball is firmly in Barcelona's court.

Advertisement

What's next?

The transfer window closes on the 2nd of September and the Blaugrana will have to act swiftly to land the Brazilian.

Meanwhile, Ernesto Valverde's men travel to Osasuna in a La Liga fixture on Saturday as they look to improve their patchy form.