×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona Transfer News: Neymar reportedly tells PSG he wants to leave the club

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
News
801   //    16 Jul 2019, 13:51 IST

Neymar might be on his way back to the Camp Nou.
Neymar might be on his way back to the Camp Nou.

What's the story?

If reports from British media outlet Sky Sports are to be believed, Brazilian icon Neymar Jr. has informed Paris Saint-Germain's sporting director Leonardo about his intentions to leave the club this summer.

In case you didn't know..

After spending four ornamented seasons with Spanish outfit FC Barcelona, Brazilian forward Neymar completed his big-money move to the French capital, as Ligue 1 giants PSG paid his massive €222M release clause in 2017.

Since moving to the French capital, the Brazilian has racked up 51 goals and 29 assists in the 58 appearances he has made across all competitions. Neymar's goalscoring exploits helped the Parisians win two successive Ligue 1 trophies. However, he has failed to deliver on the European front, as PSG still await their maiden UCL title.

The Brazilian talisman has been subject to transfer speculations linking with a return to the Camp Nou lately.

The heart of the matter

Amidst the speculations surrounding his future at the Parc des Princes, Neymar met with PSG's sporting director Leonardo earlier on Monday. According to the report, sources have learned that the former Blaugrana star has informed him about his intentions of leaving the French side this transfer window.

On the other hand, FC Barcelona have already secured the signing of French forward Antoine Griezmann from La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid. The Catalans paid a reported €120M to release the Frenchman from his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The report also suggests that PSG tried to convince Neymar to stay, and that the left-winger did not tell his club where he would like to move. Not to mention, Barca would have to include other players in the deal to make Neymar's Camp Nou return possible.

Philippe Coutinho, who has been a major flop at the Camp Nou and has failed to adapt to Ernesto Valverde's system, will reportedly be included in the deal for his compatriot's return to his former side.

What's next?

After being surrounded by the transfer speculations linking him with a Camp Nou return, it remains to be seen where will Neymar play his football next season.


Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Paris Saint-Germain Football Neymar Philippe Coutinho Barcelona Transfer News PSG Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
Advertisement
Barcelona Transfer News: Neymar tells Messi he wants to return to Barca
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: PSG want Neymar to stay at the club amidst interest from Barcelona 
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: PSG open to selling Neymar; confirm contacts with Catalan side
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Neymar discusses with PSG, remains firm on his decision to leave
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Neymar wants Camp Nou return
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Barca will add Coutinho to Neymar transfer offer
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: PSG sporting director confirms Neymar can be sold if there is a bid that "suits everyone"
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Philippe Coutinho wants to leave club amid interest from top European clubs
RELATED STORY
Barcelona interested in Joao Cancelo, Coutinho not leaving Barcelona, PSG set Neymar asking price and more Barcelona news July 4, 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Could Neymar Actually Leave Psg To Re-Join Barcelona This Summer?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug ATH BAR 12:30 AM Athletic Club vs Barcelona
17 Aug CEL REA 08:30 PM Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid
17 Aug VAL REA 10:30 PM Valencia vs Real Sociedad
18 Aug LEG OSA 12:30 AM Leganés vs Osasuna
18 Aug VIL GRA 12:30 AM Villarreal vs Granada
18 Aug DEP LEV 08:30 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Levante
18 Aug ESP SEV 10:30 PM Espanyol vs Sevilla
19 Aug ATL GET 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Getafe
19 Aug MAL EIB 11:30 PM Mallorca vs Eibar
20 Aug REA REA 01:30 AM Real Betis vs Real Valladolid
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us