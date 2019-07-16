Barcelona Transfer News: Neymar reportedly tells PSG he wants to leave the club

Neymar might be on his way back to the Camp Nou.

What's the story?

If reports from British media outlet Sky Sports are to be believed, Brazilian icon Neymar Jr. has informed Paris Saint-Germain's sporting director Leonardo about his intentions to leave the club this summer.

In case you didn't know..

After spending four ornamented seasons with Spanish outfit FC Barcelona, Brazilian forward Neymar completed his big-money move to the French capital, as Ligue 1 giants PSG paid his massive €222M release clause in 2017.

Since moving to the French capital, the Brazilian has racked up 51 goals and 29 assists in the 58 appearances he has made across all competitions. Neymar's goalscoring exploits helped the Parisians win two successive Ligue 1 trophies. However, he has failed to deliver on the European front, as PSG still await their maiden UCL title.

The Brazilian talisman has been subject to transfer speculations linking with a return to the Camp Nou lately.

The heart of the matter

Amidst the speculations surrounding his future at the Parc des Princes, Neymar met with PSG's sporting director Leonardo earlier on Monday. According to the report, sources have learned that the former Blaugrana star has informed him about his intentions of leaving the French side this transfer window.

On the other hand, FC Barcelona have already secured the signing of French forward Antoine Griezmann from La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid. The Catalans paid a reported €120M to release the Frenchman from his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The report also suggests that PSG tried to convince Neymar to stay, and that the left-winger did not tell his club where he would like to move. Not to mention, Barca would have to include other players in the deal to make Neymar's Camp Nou return possible.

Philippe Coutinho, who has been a major flop at the Camp Nou and has failed to adapt to Ernesto Valverde's system, will reportedly be included in the deal for his compatriot's return to his former side.

What's next?

After being surrounded by the transfer speculations linking him with a Camp Nou return, it remains to be seen where will Neymar play his football next season.