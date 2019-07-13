×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona Transfer News: “Neymar would be an incredible signing,” insists Xavi

Debjit Ghoshal
ANALYST
News
94   //    13 Jul 2019, 11:57 IST

Xavi raises one of many trophies with the Blaugrana.
Xavi raises one of many trophies with the Blaugrana.

What’s the story?

Ex-Barcelona captain, Xavi Hernández has opened up about the ongoing transfer saga of Neymar Jr to Barcelona. According to the former Blaugrana midfielder, if Barcelona can somehow manage to pull off the signing of Neymar from Paris Saint-German, it will be “incredible” for the Catalan giants.

In case you didn’t know…

Neymar has been heavily linked to a possible return to the Camp Nou over the last few months or so. According to the multiple reports in Spain and France also, the Brazilian sensation is desperate to make a move back to the Catalan capital, where he has enjoyed the most fruitful time of his career.

During his 4-year tenure at Barcelona from 2013-17, Neymar was at his scintillating best. As the part of Barcelona’s holy trinity with Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, Neymar won as many as eight silverwares, including a continental treble and two La Liga crowns. However, despite enjoying a sensational time at the Camp Nou, he left Barcelona in the summer of 2017 to join Paris Saint-German to conquer new challenges.

Since then, Neymar’s career graph has only witnessed a downward movement as the highly gifted attacker failed to make the Ballon d’Or podium in successive years. Neymar made only 15 league starts last season for the Parisian giants, suffering seven injuries in one season.

The heart of the matter

In a recent interview with Marca, Xavi has reflected on the ongoing transfer soap opera of Neymar and Barcelona. Xavi insisted:

“He would be an incredible signing.
"But I see it as being difficult, honestly. I think it's very difficult.
"We have seen so many things that I thought I'd never see though, such as PSG paying 222 million euros, so we'll have to wait.
"There's no doubt that he's one of the best players in the world, but let's see what Barcelona do."
Advertisement

When asked to reflect upon the team combination and how Barcelona manager, Ernesto Valverde will manage the game time of all those superstars, Xavi said,

"He'll make the pieces fit. But if he signs, it's because Valverde thinks he can play with the players there.”

What’s next?

It still remains to be seen weather Barcelona have got enough money in their banks to go for Neymar, especially after signing Griezmann from Atlético Madrid by triggering his release clause of €120 million.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Paris Saint-Germain Football Xavier Hernandez Neymar Barcelona Transfer News
Advertisement
Barcelona news: 'Neymar would be an incredible signing but it will be very difficult to bring him back', says Xavi
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: PSG sporting director confirms Neymar can be sold if there is a bid that "suits everyone"
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Barca will add Coutinho to Neymar transfer offer
RELATED STORY
Barcelona interested in Joao Cancelo, Coutinho not leaving Barcelona, PSG set Neymar asking price and more Barcelona news July 4, 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Catalan giants offer sensational swap deal for Neymar, not cash
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Neymar wants Camp Nou return
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: PSG open to selling Neymar; confirm contacts with Catalan side
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Neymar could return for Barcelona as both clubs have started talking about the deal
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Catalan giants close to signing Neymar from PSG
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: PSG want Neymar to stay at the club amidst interest from Barcelona 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug ATH BAR 12:30 AM Athletic Club vs Barcelona
17 Aug CEL REA 08:30 PM Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid
17 Aug VAL REA 10:30 PM Valencia vs Real Sociedad
18 Aug LEG OSA 12:30 AM Leganés vs Osasuna
18 Aug VIL GRA 12:30 AM Villarreal vs Granada
18 Aug DEP LEV 08:30 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Levante
18 Aug ESP SEV 10:30 PM Espanyol vs Sevilla
19 Aug ATL GET 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Getafe
19 Aug MAL EIB 11:30 PM Mallorca vs Eibar
20 Aug REA REA 01:30 AM Real Betis vs Real Valladolid
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Womens World Cup 2019
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us