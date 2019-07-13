Barcelona Transfer News: “Neymar would be an incredible signing,” insists Xavi

Xavi raises one of many trophies with the Blaugrana.

What’s the story?

Ex-Barcelona captain, Xavi Hernández has opened up about the ongoing transfer saga of Neymar Jr to Barcelona. According to the former Blaugrana midfielder, if Barcelona can somehow manage to pull off the signing of Neymar from Paris Saint-German, it will be “incredible” for the Catalan giants.

In case you didn’t know…

Neymar has been heavily linked to a possible return to the Camp Nou over the last few months or so. According to the multiple reports in Spain and France also, the Brazilian sensation is desperate to make a move back to the Catalan capital, where he has enjoyed the most fruitful time of his career.

During his 4-year tenure at Barcelona from 2013-17, Neymar was at his scintillating best. As the part of Barcelona’s holy trinity with Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, Neymar won as many as eight silverwares, including a continental treble and two La Liga crowns. However, despite enjoying a sensational time at the Camp Nou, he left Barcelona in the summer of 2017 to join Paris Saint-German to conquer new challenges.

Since then, Neymar’s career graph has only witnessed a downward movement as the highly gifted attacker failed to make the Ballon d’Or podium in successive years. Neymar made only 15 league starts last season for the Parisian giants, suffering seven injuries in one season.

The heart of the matter

In a recent interview with Marca, Xavi has reflected on the ongoing transfer soap opera of Neymar and Barcelona. Xavi insisted:

“He would be an incredible signing.

"But I see it as being difficult, honestly. I think it's very difficult.

"We have seen so many things that I thought I'd never see though, such as PSG paying 222 million euros, so we'll have to wait.

"There's no doubt that he's one of the best players in the world, but let's see what Barcelona do."

When asked to reflect upon the team combination and how Barcelona manager, Ernesto Valverde will manage the game time of all those superstars, Xavi said,

"He'll make the pieces fit. But if he signs, it's because Valverde thinks he can play with the players there.”

What’s next?

It still remains to be seen weather Barcelona have got enough money in their banks to go for Neymar, especially after signing Griezmann from Atlético Madrid by triggering his release clause of €120 million.