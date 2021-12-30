Barcelona star reaches agreement in principle with foreign club but continues to look out for PSG offer: Reports 

Barcelona outcast Ousmane Dembele has reached an agreement in principle with Serie A giants Juventus, although reports say he's still waiting on a PSG offer.

Talks of a contract renewal with the Catalans broke down when the Frenchman rejected a pay cut, making an exit almost certain next summer.

The Old Lady will have to wait until 30 June 2022 before making the player official because he'd be under contract with Barcelona until then.

However, the 24-year-old is also keen on relocating back to his home country of France if the Parisians arrive with a suitable offer in the meantime.

Juventus, along with Manchester United, have been in contact with Dembele's agent Moussa Sissoko for a few months now and have reportedly sent a proposal.

Arsenal also joined the race to sign the World Cup-winner a few weeks ago, with the rebuilding process currently in full swing under Mikel Arteta.

Another Premier League side, Newcastle United, have also reportedly sent Dembele a lucrative offer following the club's Saudi takeover.

However, the Magpies are currently in a relegation scramble, languishing 19th in the league table and for now, it's not an attractive option.

Barcelona return to action on Sunday for an away game against promoted side Mallorca in La Liga.

However, Dembele could remain absent as he's currently recovering from COVID-19 in isolation.

PSG must steer clear of Barcelona's Dembele unless Kylian Mbappe leaves the club

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final

PSG's rich coffers mean their prospects of signing Dembele cannot be ruled out. However, the club would be wise to steer clear of him unless Kylian Mbappe is sure to leave next summer.

The 23-year-old PSG superstar has been the subject of intense transfer speculation involving Real Madrid, who're known to have been chasing the star for a while now.

Mbappe recently went on record to rule out a January move to the Santiago Bernabeu, but a summer switch is still a possibility.

Should a transfer materialize, then signing Dembele would be plausible for PSG, else it would be another expensive addition to their already ridiculous wage bill.

