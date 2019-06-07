Barcelona Transfer News: Paris Saint-Germain now firm favourites to land Matthijs de Ligt

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 165 // 07 Jun 2019, 16:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

De Graafschap v Ajax - Eredivisie

What's the story?

According to reports, Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as the favourites to land Ajax prodigy Matthijs de Ligt, ahead of Barcelona.

In case you didn't know...

De Ligt has attracted huge interest from several top clubs in Europe, owing to his spectacular displays for Ajax. The 19-year-old is known for his superior defensive capabilities, which he showed in the Champions League last season against European heavyweights such as Real Madrid and Juventus. But what truly sets him apart is his ability to lead from the front at such a young age.

De Ligt led Ajax to the domestic double in the recently concluded 2018-19 season. The Dutch giants also enjoyed a majestic run in the Champions League as they reached the semi-finals of the competition. The teenager also helped the Netherlands to reach the final of the inaugural UEFA Nations League by netting in his country's 3-1 win over England in the semi-finals last night.

Earlier in the week, De Ligt admitted that he is aware of the interest surrounding him, with several clubs vying for his signature.

"There are various options and I really want to choose the best. I am excited about what could happen in the near future, but I am also trying to stay calm.

"I view this as a challenge -- that is the most important thing. There are several options and I really want to pick the best one. Logically, one option is better than another."

The heart of the matter

It is an open secret that De Ligt is on the radar of European giants such as Barcelona, PSG, Manchester United and Liverpool.

And it has now been claimed that PSG are favourites to land the Ajax star. Former sporting director Leonardo, who recently quit AC Milan, is all set to return to PSG, and he is in constant contact with De Ligt and his agent Mino Raiola.

De Ligt considers a move to PSG the best possible option financially, and it also guarantees him more minutes on the pitch. Raiola will also get his desired commission, thereby making the deal suitable for all parties involved.

What's next?

De Ligt and the Netherlands will face Portugal in the Nations League final on Sunday.