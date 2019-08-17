Barcelona Transfer News: Philippe Coutinho set for a move to Bayern Munich

Philippe Coutinho in Brazil colors.

What's the news?

After spending just one season at Camp Nou, Philippe Coutinho is set for a move away from Barcelona and will join Bayern Munich on loan. Previously, the Brazilian rejected a move to Paris Saint-Germain, which also included Neymar moving in the opposite direction.

In case you missed it...

After his move to Liverpool from Inter Milan, Coutinho made his name as one of the best-attacking midfielders in Europe. During his stay in England, the Brazil international managed 41 goals and 35 assists in 152 appearances in the Premier League.

Despite his steady progress at Anfield, the playmaker found it difficult to resist a move to Spain when Barcelona came calling for his services. In the winter transfer window of 2018, Coutinho sealed his move away from Liverpool for a reported transfer fee of £142m.

However, the 27-year-old found it difficult to adjust to the demanding Barca environment, scoring just five goals in the LaLiga last season. Coutinho also faced the wrath of disgruntled fans after the Blaugrana's disappointing exit from the Champions League.

Also, Antoine Griezmann's arrival has pushed Philippe Coutinho further down the pecking order. The current La Liga champions are also keen on re-signing Neymar from PSG and proposed to offer the former Liverpool man in a swap deal. But, Coutinho has decided against the decision of moving to France.

The heart of the matter...

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Brazil international is very close to moving to Bayern Munich, with an agreement being reached between the clubs and the player. Previously, Coutinho rejected a move to Paris Saint-Germain, after being offered in exchange for Neymar.

Bayern Munich are desperate to add quality in their squad after losing Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben, and James Rodriguez. Thus far, the Bundesliga champions have managed to sign Ivan Perisic to bolster their attack.

Leroy Sane was Bayern's long-term target but, the German winger's ACL injury has scuppered the deal. With Coutinho being close to a move, the Bavarians have filled the void left by James Rodriguez.

What's next?

In order to complete a switch to Bayern Munich, Coutinho was left out of Barca's squad facing Athletic Bilbao in the league opener.

The midfielder could arrive in Munich within the next few hours to complete his medical formalities with the Bundesliga outfit.