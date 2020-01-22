Barcelona Transfer News: Philippe Coutinho to return after Bayern Munich loan spell

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 22, 2020

Jan 22, 2020 IST SHARE

Philippe Coutinho looks set to return to Barcelona in the summer

According to BILD, Bayern Munich have no intention of sealing a permanent deal for Philippe Coutinho, with the midfielder set to return to parent club Barcelona at the end of the season. The 27-year-old sealed a record-breaking move to the Spanish giants under controversial circumstances in January 2018 but found life difficult at the LaLiga outfit, as he quickly fell out of favour under Ernesto Valverde.

Having grown disgruntled with life in Catalunya, the former Liverpool man sealed a season-long loan move to the Bayern Munich and although he has shown signs of promise at the Bavarian club, it has been reported that his temporary move will not be made permanent as the Bundesliga giants have other priorities in the transfer market.

Aside from Leroy Sane, who looks set to seal a move to the reigning Bundesliga champions in the summer, German wonderkid Kai Havertz is also a top target for the club, who incidentally plays in the same position as Coutinho.

There have also been reports that new manager Quique Setien is a big fan of the 28-year-old and will be more than happy to have him amongst the squad. The Spanish tactician has a reputation of maximizing the potential of attacking midfielders over the years, as the likes of Dani Ceballos, Fabian Ruiz and Giovani Lo Celso have excelled under his tutelage at Real Betis.

Coutinho will return to Barcelona in the summer and it remains to be seen if he forces his way back into the Barcelona setup and realize his full potential at his dream club.