Barcelona Transfer News: PSG haven't yet received any offers for Neymar from the Catalan giants

Neymar

What’s the story?

New reports have emerged out of France, which clearly indicates that Paris Saint-Germain are yet to receive offers for Neymar from the Blaugrana.

In case you didn’t know...

Neymar has been linked with a possible return to Barcelona after spending only two seasons in the French capital. The speculations got new wings after the winger failed to report to PSG training last week. Neymar reportedly held talks with the PSG director Leonardo after returning to the French capital on Monday. However, PSG are apparently very much disappointed with Neymar’s behaviour.

Neymar has been a subject of controversy in Paris since his big-money move to PSG in the summer of 2017 for a transfer fee of €222 million. Despite winning the French domestic league in successive years, he has been criticized heavily by the PSG fans because of his injury-prone nature and off-field activities.

However, several sources in Spain, including AS, reported on Tuesday that Barcelona have made an official bid to bring Neymar back to the Camp Nou, offering €40 million plus Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele in a player-plus-cash deal.

The heart of the matter

According to the ESPN journalist, Julien Laurens, the French champions are yet to receive any official offer from Barcelona. However, he added that both sides have started to negotiate more intensely in the last few days.

As per sources, PSG are willing to accept a player plus cash deal, but no decision has been made yet as to the amount of cash or the player to be offered. The French journalist even went on to claim that Philippe Coutinho and Nelson Semedo are the two Barcelona players PSG would want to be a part of the Neymar deal.

What’s next?

It still remains to be seen whether Barcelona can pull off one of the most complicated signings in football history, but for the time being, the Neymar transfer soap opera continues in its full glory.