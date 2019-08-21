Barcelona Transfer News: PSG reject Spanish champions' loan proposal for Neymar

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST News 108 // 21 Aug 2019, 13:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paris Saint-Germain v Stade Rennais FC - Pre-game Training

What's the story?

According to French newspaper Le Parisien, Paris Saint-Germain have rejected a loan proposal from Barcelona for winger Neymar.

The French giants have reportedly rejected the proposal on financial grounds as well as on the principles of respect.

In case you didn't know...

Neymar has been linked with a move back to Barcelona this summer, with the Brazilian hoping to re-join the Catalan giants after moving to PSG for a world record fee two years ago.

Barcelona had offered Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic along with a rumoured fee of €40 million in July for the Brazilian superstar. However, the transfer failed to materialize, with PSG deeming the fee too small as well as their disinterest in the Croatian midfielder. On the othe hand, Coutinho recently joined Bayern Munich on loan.

The heart of the matter

PSG have reportedly rejected any notion of giving their star winger Neymar on loan after reports emerged about Barcelona weighing up a loan move for the Brazilian superstar.

The French giants are ready to accept any offers for the 27-year-old, following breakdown in the relationship between the club and Neymar. However, PSG remain adamant on receiving a transfer fee rather than a loan deal as they feel that a huge sum will be needed to find a proper replacement for the Brazilian.

What's next?

The Neymar saga is expected to continue till the closure of the summer transfer window, with Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid all linked with the Brazilian superstar.

With Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele currently out injured and Coutinho leaving for Bayern Munich on loan, Barcelona are currently a bit short on the attacking front. It remains to be seen if the Spanish champions lodge a permanent bid to sign Neymar in the coming days.