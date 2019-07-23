×
Barcelona Transfer News: Rafinha close to leaving Blaugrana

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Rumors
85   //    23 Jul 2019, 22:38 IST

Rafinha was part of the treble-winning side of the 2014-15 season.
Rafinha was part of the treble-winning side of the 2014-15 season.

What's the story

Valencia are close to signing Brazilian midfielder Rafinha from Barcelona, according to reports. The Brazilian will move out of Barcelona after more than a decade with the club, barring a brief loan spell in Italy.

In case you didn't know

The Brazilian international joined the Blaugrana at the age of 13 and made his Barcelona debut in 2011. The Brazilian failed to break into the starting XI and had to spend time mostly on the bench with the likes of Andres Iniesta, Xavi, Cesc Fabregas all ahead of him in the pecking order.

Rafinha was a part of the famous treble-winning Barcelona side under Luis Enrique and till date remains his best-ever season in the Catalonian club.

In 8-long years as a professional footballer at Barcelona, Rafinha has made just 87 appearances and scored just 12 goals.

Rafinha is the younger brother of Bayern Munich midfielder and Spain international Thiago.

The Brazilian is currently in Japan along with the Barcelona squad for their Japanese Tour and had started their first match against Chelsea.

The heart of the matter

According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Valencia is reportedly closing in on their second signing from Barcelona with Brazilian international Rafinha moving to the Mestalla.

The Brazilian is reportedly in advanced negotiations with the 2019 Copa del Rey winners with Barcelona holding out for a transfer fee close to €16 million.

The 26-year-old had been reportedly informed earlier about not being in the Catalan giants' plans for the 2019-20 season.

What's next

Rafinha will become the second player in this transfer window to join Valencia from Barcelona with Jasper Cillesen moving to the La Liga club earlier.

More players are likely to move out of Barcelona at the end of this transfer window.

