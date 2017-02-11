Barcelona transfer news round-up: Arda Turan bid rejected, Argentine star fuels speculation and more

All the transfer news and rumours coming out of the Camp Nou.

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Rumours 11 Feb 2017, 09:47 IST

Barcelona rejected €50m offer for Turan

Barcelona turned down a €50million bid from an unnamed Chinese club for their midfielder Arda Turan, according to reports from Marca. As per the reports, it was manager Luis Enrique who made the final call of not selling Turan as he sees him as a vital part of his team this season.

Despite getting limited starts this season, Turan has been asked to deputise in midfield with Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets missing out in recent weeks due to injuries. Turan currently earns over €5 million per season at Barcelona and his contract runs until 2020.

Di Maria refuses to rule out Barcelona move

Ahead of the much-anticipated Champions League tie between PSG and Barcelona. Angel Di Maria has fueled speculation of him joining Barcelona in near future. Former Real Madrid man confessed that it would be hard for him to play for the Catalan side but admitted that anything is possible in the world of football.

In an interview with Marca, Di Maria said: “I don’t think I’ll ever move to Barcelona but you never know what can happen in football. Anything can happen in life. When I was in Manchester I thought I would have stayed until the end of my contract, but I left after one year only.”

Koeman puts an end to Barcelona rumours

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has dismissed speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona. The Dutchman's former representative Guido Albers talked up a potential return to Camp Nou for Koeman and confirmed that the Everton manager is the favourite candidate to replace Luis Enrique at the end of current season.

However, Koeman squashed any of those rumours and said: "He is not my manager anymore. [There is] nothing, nothing, nothing. I will always be related to Barcelona - it happened in the past and it will happen in the future."

Man United pull ahead in Bernardo Silva chase

Manchester United have started preliminary talks with AS Monaco winger Bernardo Silva ahead of a €70million move to Old Trafford next summer. Barcelona are also tracking the gifted winger but Jose Mourinho has asked his agent Jorge Mendes to get the deal done, according to reports from Daily Star.

AS Monaco are currently on top of Ligue 1 standings with Silva one of their main players. The French side are aware of Silva’s growing reputation and have priced the player at €70million and will not block his move if either United or Barcelona make a summer bid for the Portuguese international star.