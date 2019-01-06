Barcelona transfer news: Barca's £107million bid for world-class defender rejected, club to make massive announcement in the next 24 hours, and more - 6th January, 2019

Barcelona return to action against Getafe

Barcelona are back in action tonight as they return from their winter break to face off against Getafe in La Liga. But before the Catalans face off, let's take a look at all the Barcelona news and rumours of the day.

#1 Barcelona to make 3 signings in the next 24 hours

Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona have been linked with a host of exciting players prior to the beginning of the winter transfer window, and it seems like they will wrap up a few deals soon.

Diario Gol are reporting that the La Liga champions will announce as many as 3 signings in the next 24 hours. Ajax's Frenkie de Jong, who has impressed for the Dutch side, will finally make the switch to Barcelona, while another midfielder, PSG's Adrien Rabiot, will agree a pre-contract deal to move to Spanish giants in the summer, when his contract with the French club expires.

Barcelona were also linked with de Jong's Ajax teammate Matthijs de Ligt, but the defender's transfer to Barcelona has fallen through.

19-year-old French defender Jean-Clair Todibo, is the latest to be linked with a move to Barcelona, from Toulouse, and he too will arrive at the Nou Camp on a free transfer as his contract is set to expire in the summer.

#2 Valverde gives an update on his future

Will we see him as Barcelona manager next season?

Ahead of the Getafe game, manager Ernesto Valverde spoke about his future at the club, as his contract with the club is set to expire in the summer (with an option for a third year).

“I have a contract with the club. My contract is for two years with the option for a third. At the end of the season, we have to decide whether I stay on or not. We’ll talk about it at a later date. There’s always been good harmony between us so we’ll see how it goes, but I have a contract with the club," said Valverde.

Valverde led Barcelona to the La Liga title as well as the Copa del Rey, but bowed out in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, last season.

