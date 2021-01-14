Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Arsenal interested in Barcelona star, superstar target not interested in Barca and more - 14 January 2021

As we're halfway through with the January transfer window, teams from all around Europe will look to reinforce their sides ahead of the remaining half of the ongoing season, and Barcelona are no different.

7 points off of Atletico Madrid (who have played two fewer games) in first place in LaLiga, Barcelona will seek to introduce some sort of spark with a new player or two before the transfer window ends on 1st February. The club has already been linked with a number of players this window and that is expected to continue until the window shuts.

On that note, here are some of the top transfer stories of the day involving Barcelona from 14 January 2021:

Barcelona look to sign long-term Jordi Alba replacement

Valencia's Jose Gaya is reportedly one of Barcelona's targets

Jordi Alba has been a fundamental part of Barcelona for many years now, but the Spanish left-back is nearly 32 and will have to eventually be replaced. The Catalan club signed Junior Firpo for that very purpose in 2019, but are understood to have changed their minds regarding the 24-year-old.

According to ESPN, Barcelona have identified Valencia's Jose Gaya and Villarreal's Alfonso Pedraza as potential replacements, with the latter alleged to be the more viable option. Barcelona are also believed to be monitoring RB Leipzig player Angelino (on loan from Manchester City).

Arsenal look towards Barcelona goalkeeper Neto

Arsenal's hunt for goalkeeping options has reportedly made them turn towards Barcelona's Neto

Barcelona signed Neto in June 2019 but the Brazilian goalkeeper has only made 14 appearances in all competitions for the Catalan club. However, the 31-year-old is now reportedly one of Arsenal's targets as the Premier League side look for backup in the goalkeeping department.

#Neto is one of a number of keepers Arsenal are interested in. [sky sports]🥇 pic.twitter.com/fr0jH8GXAo — Barca Media 🎙 (@BarcaMedia) January 14, 2021

Reports from Sky Sports suggest that Arsenal seek to agree a loan deal with an option to buy in the summer. The report also claims that Arsenal were interested last summer as well, until Barcelona allegedly quoted an expected fee of £18.6m, preventing any move from materializing.

Erling Haaland is not currently interested in Barcelona move

Erling Haaland is not interested in leaving Borussia Dortmund this summer, claim reports

Recent reports claiming that Erling Haaland's agent, Mino Raiola, wanted the player to move to Barcelona created quite a frenzy. The 20-year-old is already one of the best strikers in world football, and has been linked with a plethora of top clubs.

However, as per reports from German newspaper Bild, Haaland is very comfortable at Borussia Dortmund and is not remotely interested in leaving the club this summer. Additionally, his release clause does not get activated until 2022, leaving Dortmund with no pressure whatsoever to sell him.