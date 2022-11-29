Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca interested in signing German midfielder on a free transfer, Details of Xavi's meeting with Endrick revealed and more - 29 November 2022

Barcelona are looking to bolster their midfield and have now identified a Premier League star as a target.

Barca signed a number of world-class players and also managed to clear much of the deadwood at the club this past summer transfer window. Despite all that, they have crashed out of the UEFA Champions League. They are now laying the groundwork for future transfer windows.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 29 November 2022.

Barcelona set to offer five-year deal to Alejandro Balde

Spain v Costa Rica: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Young left-back Alejandro Balde has impressed in the 2022-23 season. He has made 16 appearances in all competitions for Barca so far this term and has also produced three assists. He is also part of the Spanish national squad that is currently at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Balde is entering the final 18 months of his contract with Barcelona and several European giants are monitoring him. According to Fabrizio Romano, Barca are looking to tie Balde down to a five-year deal.

The Catalans are also hoping to raise his release clause to €1 billion like they did with Gavi, Pedri, Ferran Torres and Jules Kounde.

Barcelona proposal to Alejandro Balde for new contract will be a five year deal with an increased salary — also release clause will be discussed. Potential release clause would be worth €1B, same as Gavi, Pedri, Koundé, Ferran Torres and more.

Barca keen to sign Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer

Manchester City v Fulham FC - Premier League

Ilkay Gundogan is set to enter the final few months of his contract with Manchester City. Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Gundogan has been a regular feature for City in all competitions so far this season. He has two goals and two assists from 20 appearances across all competitions for the Cityzens this term.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are keen to sign the Germany international on a free transfer. The Catalans are reportedly looking to agree a deal with City to secure Gundogvan's services sooner than July.

The player is free to enter a pre-contract agreement with non-English clubs in January but Barca will need to wait until the summer to sign him.

Details of Xavi's meeting with Endrick revealed

Palmeiras v America MG - Brasileirao 2022

Barcelona have been extensively linked with Brazilian wonderkid Endrick in recent times. Blaugrana manager Xavi Hernandez recently confirmed the club's interest in the 16-year-old striker. Xavi revealed that he has been in talks with Endrick and that he wants the teenager to join Barca.

Sport have now revealed the details of Xavi's meeting with Endrick. The meeting took place in February earlier this year. The youngster was vacationing in Europe at the time and came to the Camp Nou to watch Barcelona's game against Napoli.

Endrick was subsequently invited for a private tour of the facilities at the club the following day. Xavi then met up with the Palmeiras striker and had a long conversation about his ideas for Barca and the direction in which he is hoping to take the club.

Endrick has a lot of options on the table as several European giants like Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea have all been credited with an interest in him. As such, Barca will need to try to convince the youngster that Barca is the club he needs to join in order to progress his career.

Barça manager Xavi on Endrick: "We've been talking with Endrick's father and also with the player. I explained them the project. We want him, he's a top talent", tells ESPN. "Endrick is the kind of player we need. I hope he joins Barça. It's up to him to decide".

