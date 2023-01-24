Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca looking to sign 17-year-old Brazilian wonderkid, Blaugrana monitoring Juventus' situation with mass exodus expected and more - 24 January 2023

Barcelona are already making elaborate plans for the 2023 summer transfer window.

Barca are navigating a financial crisis but are still looking to get busy in the winter transfer window. They are looking to offload quite a few players this month and possibly rope in a couple of fresh faces as well.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 24 January, 2023.

Barcelona will look to sign a new attacker until the end of the month

Atletico de Madrid v Real Valladolid CF - LaLiga Santander

It has been widely reported that Barca won't be able to sign any new players this month. But they want to bring in a new attacker following the departure of Memphis Depay.

According to SPORT, Barcelona are determined to find an attacking reinforcement to fill the open slot left by Depay's departure, despite the challenges of doing so late in the transfer window.

Manager Xavi Hernandez is reportedly looking for a versatile forward who can score goals, and they are considering several options. However, the possibility of this happening is rather slim, even though it cannot be completely ruled out.

If they can't sign new players, the Catalans will register the new contracts that have been given to Gavi, Ronald Araujo and Inaki Pena.

Barca monitoring Juventus' situation in anticipation of mass exodus

US Cremonese v Juventus - Serie A

Juventus are facing a serious crisis due to a recent punishment for financial misconduct, which includes a 15-point deduction in Serie A. This significant setback makes it extremely difficult for the team to secure a spot in the upcoming UEFA Champions League.

As a result, there is expected to be a massive exodus at the club at the end of the season. SPORT claims that Barca are among several European clubs keeping an eye on the Bianconeri's situation.

Manuel Locatelli, Federico Chiesa, Dusan Vlahovic, Adrien Rabiot and 19-year-old midfielder Fabio Miretti are the players who could be options for Barca, as per the report.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | FC Barcelona are keeping an eye on Juventus' situation, more specifically to Locatelli, Vlahovic, Rabiot & Chiesa. | FC Barcelona are keeping an eye on Juventus' situation, more specifically to Locatelli, Vlahovic, Rabiot & Chiesa. @sport 🚨🚨| FC Barcelona are keeping an eye on Juventus' situation, more specifically to Locatelli, Vlahovic, Rabiot & Chiesa. @sport

Barca keen to sign Vitor Roque

Palmeiras v Athletico Parananese - Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2022: Semifinals

After being pipped to the signing of Endrick by Real Madrid, Barcelona have turned their attention towards another Brazilian wonderkid. Gazzetta dello Sport claims that the Blaugrana are now eyeing a move for Athletico Paranaense's Vitor Roque.

The teenager will turn 18 this year and as such, top European clubs including Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea have been put on high alert.

According to journalist Gerard Romero (via Toni Juanmarti), Barcelona are keen on acquiring a young forward and are seeking to expedite the process by finding a way to persuade Athletico Paranaense to sell. They are hoping to sign him for less than €25 million.

The task has reportedly been assigned to Deco, who is currently working on a deal for Flamengo's 19-year-old right-back Wesley.

Deco reportedly held a meeting with Barcelona's sporting director Mateu Alemany at a restaurant in Barcelona, where the primary focus was 19-year-old Flamengo right-back Wesley. But Deco has also been asked to explore other options in the South American market, according to the report.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Barcelona are trying everything to sign the talented 17-year-old Brazilian striker Vitor Roque. Barcelona and Deco met today and Roque was one of the topics of conversation. The club is working to sign Roque for less than €25m.



— @tjuanmarti Barcelona are trying everything to sign the talented 17-year-old Brazilian striker Vitor Roque. Barcelona and Deco met today and Roque was one of the topics of conversation. The club is working to sign Roque for less than €25m. ❗️Barcelona are trying everything to sign the talented 17-year-old Brazilian striker Vitor Roque. Barcelona and Deco met today and Roque was one of the topics of conversation. The club is working to sign Roque for less than €25m.— @tjuanmarti https://t.co/b4IVOWPmLV

Poll : 0 votes