Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich offered €80 million for Ronald Araujo; Imanol Alguacil not eyeing Blaugrana job, and more - February 3, 2024

Barcelona travel to the Mendizorroza on Saturday (February 3) to face Alaves in La Liga. Outgoing manager Xavi will be keen to put on a good show as he heads towards the final months of his tenure.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich were ready to offer €80 million for Barca centre-back Ronald Araujo in January. Elsewhere, Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil is not looking to take over at the Camp Nou.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on February 3, 2024:

Bayern Munich offered €80 million for Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo has admirers at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich had sanctioned an €80 million offer for Ronald Araujo in January, according to The Athletic. However, the report added that Xavi refused to allow the Uruguayan to leave Barcelona in the winter.

Araujo has been impressive at the back for the club recently, and his efforts have turned heads at the Allianz Arena. Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel wanted to add more steel to his defence in the winter and was eager to secure the services of the 24-year-old.

Araujo had reportedly agreed to the move as well, only for Xavi to close the door. However, with the Spanish manager set to leave at the end of the season, the Bavarians could return for the player in the summer.

Imanol Alguacil not eyeing Barcelona job

Imanol Alguacil has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Imanol Alguacil has distanced himself from the hot seat at the Camp Nou. The Real Sociedad manager has emerged as a candidate to take over from Xavi this summer at Barcelona. Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, also reportedly under consideration, has rejected the notion of leaving the Emirates any time soon.

Alguacil has found himself on the Blaugrana's shortlist following an impressive run with at the Reale Arena. La Real are sixth in La Liga after 22 games, winning nine times.

Speaking to MARCA, Alguacil remains hopeful that he can continue his stay with Sociedad.

“It is not a question that I have to answer. What I can tell you is that Xavi is the ideal coach to coach Barcelona. They will have a hard time finding a coach like him. All my support and respect for what he has done and is doing,” said Alguacil.

He continued:

“I am in the best club I can be in, super valued, delighted to belong to Real. I want to continue making history. I know that my contract ends in 2025. I hope to renew, but I have to earn it.”

Girona manager Michel Sanchez, Bologna’s Thiago Motto and Luis Enrique – currently in charge of Paris Saint-Germain – are all linked with the job at the reigning La Liga champions.

Joan Laporta never considered sacking Xavi

Barca president Joan Laporta has said that he never considered sacking Xavi amid Barcelona’s poor form this season.

The Spanish manager recently announced his decision to leave at the end of the campaign. Xavi has been under tremendous pressure after losing ground in the title race. His team are third, 10 points behind leaders Real Madrid after 22 games.

The Blaugrana have also exited the Copa del Rey and lost the Supercopa de Espana final to Real Madrid in January. Things haven’t been smooth behind the scenes either, but injuries have also played a part in the poor results.

Xavi has decided that it's best for the reigning Spanish champions to head forward under new management next season. In an interview with RAC1, Laporta praised the manager for his decision to put the club ahead of himself.

“He told me when I went down to the dressing room after (the defeat to) Villarreal. It was surprising because we had not foreseen it.

"I listened to him carefully because he is an honest person, with absolute dignity. He loves Barcelona. ... when he told me that I could see that he had thought about it, that he was under a lot of pressure and thought it was the best thing to free the players and himself,” said Laporta.

He continued:

“And that it was good for the club. A deferred resignation. He told me 'I resign, but I propose to continue until the end of the season. I give up the year I have left'. He told me so, and that is dignified. He spoke with so much conviction.”

Laporta also added that Rafael Marquez – in charge of the youth team – remains a candidate for the top job.

“He (Marquez) is not ruled out. He has a very good track record. He is training at home and knows the players who are coming up or in transition.

"It is an asset for him. Therefore, when I say that we were prepared for emergencies. This is what it is,” said Laporta.

The former Mexican defender has said that he's willing take over from Xavi.

