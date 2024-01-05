Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana face competition for Thiago; Red Devils offer £25.9 million for Andreas Christensen, and more - January 5, 2024

Barcelona secured a narrow 2-1 win over Las Palmas on Thursday (January 4) at the Gran Canaria in La Liga. Goals for Ferran Torres and Ilkay Gundogan helped Xavi’s side secure all three points.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana face competition from Atletico Madrid for Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara. Elsewhere, Manchester United are offering £25.9 million for the services of Blaugrana centre-back Andreas Christensen.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on January 5, 2024:

Barcelona face competition for Thiago Alcantara

Thiago Alcantara is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona will have to ward off competition from Atletico Madrid for the services of Thiago Alcantara, according to Fichajes.

The Spanish midfielder rose through the ranks at the Camp Nou but left for Bayern Munich in 2013 after failing to break into the first team. He enjoyed tremendous success at the Allianz Arena, evolving into one of the best midfielders in the world with the Bavarians.

Thiago moved to Liverpool in 2020, but his stay at Anfield has hardly been rosy. The 32-year-old has dropped down the pecking order under Jurgen Klopp and hasn’t kicked a bal since April. The Spanish midfielder’s contract with the Reds expires at the end of this season, but he hasn’t been offered a new deal yet.

The Premier League giants are likely to be open to his departure this month to avoid losing him for free at the end of the season. The Blaugrana are in the market for midfield reinforcements following the season-ending injury to Gavi. The Spaniard ruptured his ACL in November last year.

The Spanish champions are seeking a replacement this month but can only rope in a cost-effective option. Thiago has emerged as a suitable target, given that he's likely to be available for a nominal fee, but Barcelona will have to battle Los Rojiblancos for his signature.

Manchester United offer £25.9 million for Andreas Christensen

Andreas Christensen is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are ready to offer £25.9 million for the signature of Andreas Christensen, according to Nacional.

The Danish defender has enjoyed a decent season with Barcelona, appearing 19 times across competitions, starting 17. However, they are reportedly willing to offload him to adjust their finances.

The Red Devils and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in the 27-year-old. Erik ten Hag is keen for defensive reinforcements following his team’s struggles at the back this season.

Christensen has proven expertise in the Premier League following his time with Chelsea and could be a fabulous option for the Dutch manager. Manchester United and Spurs are both in touch with the Spanish champions regarding a move, with Barcelona ready to offload the Dane to the higher bidder.

Blaugrana considering Raphinha summer exit

Raphina has failed to impress this season.

Barcelona are willing to consider Raphina’s exit this summer unless he improves in the coming weeks, according to SPORT.

The Brazilian forward arrived at the Camp Nou in 2022 from Leeds United and enjoyed a decent debut season. However, he has been far from impressive this campaign, registering three goals and seven assists in 18 outings across competitions.

With Ousmane Dembele’s departure to Paris Saint-Germain, Raphinha was expected to make the right-wing his own. However, his performances haven’t been up to the mark, and the Blaugrana are losing patience.

The Spanish giants are pushing to get him back to his best but will consider offloading the Brazilian if he continues to struggle.