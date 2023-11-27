Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eager for January reinforcements, Joan Laporta identifies Xavi replacement, and more - November 27, 2023

Barcelona are looking ahead to their Champions League game against Porto on Wednesday (November 28) at Camp Nou. The Catalans arrive at the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the La Liga champions are desperate to bring in reinforcements in the winter transfer window. Elsewhere, Joan Laporta has identified a former player as a replacement for Xavi.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from November 27, 2023.

Barcelona eager for January reinforcements

Barcelona are desperate to reinforce their squad over the winter, according to Marca. The Catalans have room for new signings in their squad following Gavi's unfortunate injury.

The La Liga champions are going to exercise the option of using 80% of the Spanish midfielder's wages to bring in a new face in January. Vitor Roque remains the most likely addition for now, but could be joined by another new face should a move be feasible.

Barcelona are adamant that they won't sign another midfielder to cover for Gavi. Xavi believes his squad is competent enough to make up for the teenager's absence. The Catalans are pushing to secure Roque, who was signed from Athletico Paranaense but scheduled to arrive next summer.

However, the La Liga champions now want him in January, and it now appears that they could accommodate him into their wage bill.

Joan Laporta identifies Xavi replacement

Joan Laporta has identified Barcelona youth team manager Rafael Marquez as a possible replacement for Xavi in the future, according to SPORT. The Spanish manager has come under intense scrutiny of late following an indifferent run of results. Xavi took charge at Camp Nou in 2021 and helped the club win the league last season.

However, his team have failed to take the next step this campaign. Defeats against Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk have raised questions on his future. This weekend's draw has further complicated matters.

Despite the situation, it is believed that the Spanish champions are firmly behind their manager. Xavi's contract with the club runs until 2025 and they have no plans to sack him yet. However, Laporta believes Marquez could be an option to consider should the need arise in the future.

Deco coy about future of Portuguese duo

Joao Cancelo has been a hit at the Camp Nou this season

Barcelona sporting director Deco has refused to provide an update on possible permanent deals for Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo. Felix arrived on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid this summer and has looked at home at the Camp Nou. While he is past his honeymoon phase, the 23-year-old remains a key part of Xavi’s squad.

Cancelo, meanwhile, was roped in on a temporary move from Manchester City. The 30-year-old has hit the ground running with the Catalans, taking to Xavi's tactics like fish to water. He has appeared 15 times across competitions for the La Liga champions, 14 of which have been starts.

Barcelona could be tempted to sign both players permanently next summer. Cancelo is not part of plans at the Etihad, and is likely to be allowed to leave for a decent fee. Felix, meanwhile, signed a new deal with Los Rojiblancos this summer that keeps him at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium until 2029, so prising him away will be tricky.

Speaking to A Bola, Deco insisted that the Catalans are happy with both players, but refused to shed light on the decision on their future.

“We are very happy with the performance of both of them. They bring a lot of quality to the squad. Now it’s too early to talk about their situations and we’ll have time to make decisions. Now is the time for the players to focus on the club’s objectives and try to win as much as possible in all competitions. Anything else to talk about at this moment is speculation,” said Deco.

Cancelo’s contract with City expires in 2027.