Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Frenkie de Jong stalling new deal, Juventus want Brazilian ace, and more - June 10, 2024

Barcelona failed to defend their La Liga title in the 2023/24 campaign, finishing second behind champions Real Madrid. The Catalans ended the campaign without silverware and have since replaced Xavi with Hansi Flick.

Meanwhile, Frenkie de Jong hasn't signed a new deal at Camp Nou. Elsewhere, Juventus have set their sights on a Brazilian forward.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from June 10, 2024.

Frenkie de Jong stalling new deal at Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong hasn't responded to Barcelona's contract proposal yet, according to MARCA. The Dutchman has been a vital cog in the Catalans' midfield over the years and remains integral to their plans.

De Jong suffered due to injuries in the 2023/24 campaign and his absence was felt in the team. The 27-year-old managed 30 appearances across competitions and is now in a race against time to be fit for Euro 2024.

The La Liga giants have already offered to renew his deal, which expires in 2026. De Jong has been handed a new three-year contract without a salary upgrade, as he is already one of the best-paid players at Camp Nou.

However, the Dutchman is biding his time before coming to a decision. De Jong is aware that he might not receive lucrative proposals this summer due to his injury situation. He now wants to stretch Barcelona's resolve and drag the saga until the end of next campaign, when he will enter the final year of his contract.

The Catalans could then be forced to hand him an improved offer or let him go for a reduced fee. Interestingly, Manchester United are long-term admirers of the 27-year-old and need a midfielder this year. As such, things could get interesting as the summer progresses.

Juventus want Vitor Roque

Vitor Roque

Juventus are eyeing a move for Vitor Roque this summer, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. The Brazilian striker arrived at Barcelona in January with a huge reputation, but has failed to impress. He has registered two goals and 16 outings in the 2023/24 campaign, with most of his appearances coming from the bench.

Vitor Roque struggled to break into Xavi's plans and his situation could improve under Hansi Flick. However, the player's agent has publicly hinted at a move away from the club this summer. The Bianconeri have reportedly been offered the chance to sign the 19-year-old ahead of the new campaign.

The Serie A giants could be on the hunt for a new No. 9 amid the uncertainties surrounding the future of Moise Keane. Vitor Roque could be an option for the job. However, a loan deal is the likeliest outcome at the moment, as the Brazilian remains highly regarded at the Catalans.

Catalans receive Bruno Guimaraes boost

Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle United are likely to allow Bruno Guimaraes to leave for less than his £100m release clause, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Brazilian midfielder enjoyed a fruitful 2023/24 campaign with the Magpies, registering seven goals and ten assists from 50 outings across competitions.

His efforts have pleased Barcelona, who want a new midfielder this summer. The player's release clause is posing a problem to their plans, while Arsenal and Manchester City are apparently eyeing Guimaraes with interest too.

Newcastle are ready to cash in on him to help adhere to the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules. Interestingly, the report adds that the 26-year-old could be allowed to leave for less than €80 for buyers outside England.

That will be extremely good news for the Catalans, although their financial situation still makes it a tough ask to get a deal done right now. However, the club are working to get back to La Liga's 1:1 rule, which will help them spend lavishly in the market this summer.