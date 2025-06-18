Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Sevilla eyeing Catalans ace, club want Vanderson, and more - June 18, 2025

Barcelona are expected to use the summer to further improve their already impressive squad. The Catalans have been firing on all cylinders under Hansi Flick so far, and won the domestic treble in the 2024-25 campaign.

Meanwhile, Sevilla are interested in a Spanish midfielder whose future at Camp Nou remains uncertain. Elsewhere, the LaLiga champions are have set their sights on Monaco's Vanderson.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from June 18, 2025.

Sevilla eyeing Pablo Torre

Pablo Torre

Sevilla are offering Pablo Torre an escape route from Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Spanish midfielder's future at Camp Nou remains up in the air this summer.

Torre struggled for game time under Hansi Flick this season, registering four goals and three assists from 14 games across competitions. However, only five of them were starts, and the 22-year-old's situation with the Catalans is unlikely to improve next campaign.

The LaLiga champions' pursuit of Nico Williams could force a reshuffle in the team, with Raphinha likely to be used in a No. 10 role. That could push Torre further down the pecking order.

Sevilla are keeping a close eye on the situation and are ready to offer the Spaniard a chance to get his career back on track. Torre is currently participating in the Under-21 European Championship, and the Andalusian club are waiting for the tournament to end before making a move.

Interestingly, the player is under contract until 2026. Barcelona hold him in high regard and want to tie him down to an extension before letting him go on a loan deal.

However, the player is reluctant to leave on loan. Torre, though, is open to a move to Sevilla, and the Catalans could opt to include a low buyback clause in his deal if they sell him this summer.

Barcelona want Vanderson

Vanderson.

Barcelona have rekindled their interest in Vanderson, according to UOL via SPORT. The Brazilian right-back is a long-term target for the Catalans and has been in fine form for Monaco in the 2024-25 campaign.

Vanderson registered two goals and five assists from 41 games across competitions and is a wanted man this summer. The LaLiga champions are looking to reinforce the right-back position, and want more cover for Jules Kounde in the squad.

However, the Ligue 1 club have apparently slapped a €35m fee on their prized asset, which could pose a problem given Barcelona's poor finances. The right-back position, interestingly, is not a priority for the club this summer.

Deco not planning Ronald Araujo exit

Ronald Araujo

Barcelona sporting director Deco considers Ronald Araujo an indispensable member of the starting XI, and is not considering his exit, according to AS. The Uruguayan's future has been subject to speculation for a while.

Recent reports have suggested that the Catalans are planning to cash in on Araujo to raise funds for the summer. AC Milan have been named as a possible destination, although they are only proposing a swap deal involving Rafael Leao.

However, it is now being reported that Deco has no desire to let Araujo leave this year, and has advised the club against any such plans. The LaLiga champions are now planning to offload Andreas Christensen instead.

