Neymar news: Brazilians's father reveals why he missed PSG pre-season training

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 222 // 09 Jul 2019, 16:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brazil v Qatar

What's the story?

Neymar's father has revealed the reason behind his anger, stating that Paris Saint-Germain already knew why his son was not present for pre-season training.

In case you didn't know...

Neymar joined PSG in the summer of 2017 from Barcelona for a world record fee of €222 million. Since his arrival, PSG have enjoyed tremendous domestic success, with Neymar being central to that success.

But the Ligue 1 giants have failed in their quest for European glory despite having players like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in their ranks.

In the past two years, Neymar has endured two major injuries during the second half of the season. It goes without saying that considering his price tag, Neymar's impact has not been up to the mark with PSG. Moreover, the Brazilian forward also missed out on Brazil's successful Copa America campaign due to another injury.

After enduring a frustrating tenure with the Ligue 1 giants, Neymar has been linked with a return back to the Nou Camp. The player himself reportedly wants to leave the club. During his four-year stint with Barcelona, Neymar racked up 105 goals and formed one of the most dangerous attacking trios with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

The heart of the matter

PSG have released a statement saying they would take action against the Brazilian superstar because he missed their pre-season training session. However, Neymar's father revealed that he is angry because the Ligue 1 giants were aware of the situation.

Speaking in an interview, Neymar senior said:

"We had commercial and institutional actions [to carry out], the Neymar institution has been doing these actions for five years and we've always needed to do them each year."

"PSG, in the presence of president Nasser [Al-Khelaifi], even participated in these actions. I don't understand the reason for the randomness. We're angry, but PSG knew about this situation."

What's next?

Meanwhile, PSG's new sporting director Leonardo has confirmed that Neymar is for sale if the right offer comes in an interview with Le Parisien. With the transfer window open till September, it remains to be seen whether Neymar will make a sensational return back to the Nou Camp or not.