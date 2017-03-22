Barcelona transfer round-up: Lionel Messi makes his demands, Matic comments on Barca switch and more

All the latest news and rumours from in and around the Nou Camp.

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Football Transfer Roundup 22 Mar 2017, 23:24 IST

Mbappe is one of Europe's hottest properties right now

Messi demands summer overhaul

Lionel Messi has already outlined his plans to overhaul Barcelona’s squad in the summer and wants the club to sign a top quality striker and a right-back, according to reports from Diario Gol. The Catalans have been in fine form this year but still trail Real Madrid by two points in the title race.

Also read: Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 22nd March 2017

Messi wants Barcelona to sign either one of Bernardo Silva, Kylian Mbappe or Ousmane Dembele as the long-term striker option. Meanwhile, the Argentine sees Hector Bellerin as the only option to solve Barcelona’s right-back issues.

Matic opens up on Barcelona links

Matic has become Barcelona’s primary target

Chelsea’s midfield powerhouse Nemanja Matic has claimed that he is happy to be linked with a move to Barcelona, however, his entire focus is on the current campaign with Chelsea. According to Don Balon, Barca scouts were present during Chelsea’s 2-1 win over West Ham earlier this month to watch their key summer target Matic in action.

Commenting on the rumours, Matic said: “Of course it feels good when you’re connected with that great club, but it’s all I can say. I focus only on Chelsea.” He was speaking ahead of Serbia’s World Cup qualifier against Georgia on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are desperate for the 30-year-old to sign a new deal as Matic’s contract expires in the summer. Manchester United are also interested in signing the Serbian international.

Romeu in no rush to sign for Barcelona

Romeu is happy at Southampton and is in no rush to leave

According to Calciomercato, Barcelona have set their sights on Southampton’s midfielder Oriol Romeu as a potential long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets. After being sold by Jose Mourinho, Romeu has found a new lease of life at St. Mary’s and has been one of the better players in the Premier League this season.

His performances have seen him being linked with a return to Camp Nou but the 25-year-old is ready to bide his time right now. Speaking on the possible transfer, Romeu said: "I've already been at Chelsea and Barcelona. I've been in big clubs before and being in a big club without having the possibility to play is not what one wants.

Also read: Rumour: Barcelona agree world record €30 million fee for 16-year-old Brazilian

"There are rumours (about Barcelona). I do not know (if the interest is real). Until the end of the season, I have to do my job here and then, if something like that comes out, we will see.”

Deulofeu heading back to Camp Nou?

Deulofeu is ready to return to Spain

Everton outcast Gerard Deulofeu is in line for a sensational return to Camp Nou as his agent is ready to offer the winger to Barcelona's new manager later this summer. Deulofeu is currently on loan with the Serie A side, AC Milan, and has impressed one and all with his performances.

Barcelona have the first option on Deulofeu after inserting a buy-back clause in his contract. According to Marca, Barca's incoming manager will only need to spend £10million to sign the Spanish star, who is certain to quit Goodison Park next season.