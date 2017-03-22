Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 22nd March 2017

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 22 Mar 2017, 20:08 IST

Everton and West Ham United are interested in Wayne Rooney

Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest on Wayne Rooney's future and much more. On that note, let's take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on March 22, 2017:

Wayne Rooney set to leave for free

Independent has revealed that the Manchester United captain will be allowed to leave on a Bosman transfer in the summer. Everton are keen to be reunited with their former youth product but may hit a stumbling block in terms of the wages they would need to provide Rooney.

However, the player is reportedly ready to take a pay cut in order to secure regular playing time; with Sky Sports reporting that West Ham United are also interested in the forward.

Real Madrid interested in Chelsea defender

Alonso is a summer target for Real Madrid

Marca has reported that Zinedine Zidane is eager to sign Chelsea's Marcos Alonso in the summer, however, the Spanish press has termed this ‘mission impossible’. Alonso joined the Blues from Fiorentina last summer and it won't be an easy task to convince Chelsea to let go of their prized defender.

Madrid are ready to spend big on the left-back whom they think is an upgrade on Marcelo.

Liverpool want AS Roma star

Paredes is wanted by Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool

The Reds have earmarked Leandro Paredes as a potential summer target according to Tuttomercatoweb. Jurgen Klopp is eyeing a creative midfielder for the next season and believes Paredes can be a good fit for his team.

The 22-year-old is under contract with Roma till 2019 and is valued at £22 million.

Lionel Messi wants three new faces at Barcelona

Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sign Kylian Mbappe

According to Diario Gol, Messi wants Barcelona to sign three world class talents whom he believes can make the Catalans a force to reckon with. The Argentine wants Kylian Mbappe and Bernardo Silva of AS Monaco, along with Ousmane Dembele of Borussia Dortmund to ply their trade at the Camp Nou next season.

