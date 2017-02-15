Barcelona transfer round-up: PSG ready to sell Marquinhos, Turan holds talks with Chelsea and more

All the transfer news and rumours in and around the Nou Camp.

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Football Transfer Roundup 15 Feb 2017, 15:15 IST

Barcelona have a keen eye on PSG star Marquinhos

Barcelona receive boost in Marquinhos chase

Barcelona have received a major boost in their long-term pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos after the French Champions agreed to sell the Brazilian, according to latest reports from French publication Le10 Sports.

Marquinhos joined the Ligue 1 champions from AS Roma for a reported fee of €27million failed to nail down a regular spot in the starting XI due to the presence of Thiago Silva and David Luiz in his first few seasons. With Luiz moving to Chelsea earlier this season, Marquinhos has, however, emerged as a key figure in Unai Emery's plans.

However, Le10 Sports understand that PSG are willing to let Marquinho join Barcelona, who have followed the defender for last 12-18 months. The 22-year-old is likely to cost Luis Enrique’s side somewhere in the region of €30m. Inter Milan are also linked with a summer move for the PSG man.

Turan linked with a summer switch to Chelsea

My bro arda turan!!!el craque A post shared by Diego Costa (@diego.costa) on Feb 8, 2017 at 4:21pm PST

Barcelona’s Arda Turan has been linked with a summer move to Chelsea and according to various reports, it is believed that talks between Turan and the Premier League club.

Chelsea’s Diego Costa posted a picture with Turan on his social media account which initially signalled towards Costa's move to Camp Nou. However, reports from Turkey suggest that Turan is keen to move to Antonio Conte's side next season.

Turan is a more physical player than Cesc Fabregas (who has failed to get much game time) which could see him cement a regular place in Chelsea's starting XI next season. Turan is likely to cost Chelsea somewhere in the region of €20-25million.

Bosingwa and Caceres eyed as emergency signings

Bosingwa, a viable option?

Barcelona have been rocked by the terrible injury news of Aleix Vidal who has been ruled out for rest of the season. Luis Enrique’s side is already short on defenders and the manager wants to bring in a couple of new faces at the back during the off-season.

Two names who have been linked with an emergency move to Camp Nou are Martin Caceres and Jose Bosingwa. Both players are currently without a club and are eying a return to professional football.

Caceres was close to joining Southampton in January but his injury scares forced Saints to drop the idea of signing the former Juventus man. Meanwhile, Bosingwa left Trabzonspor at the end of last season and is yet to find a new club for himself.

Everton fearful of losing Deulofeu

Barcelona are considering activating the buy-back clause in Gerard Deulofeu’s Everton contract, according to Mundo Deportivo. The forward joined Barcelona in 2003 before making his senior debut in August 2011. Deulofeu joined Everton back in 2015 but had a buy-back clause inserted in his contract by the Catalan club.

After an inconsistent spell with Everton, Spanish winger made a switch to AC Milan until the end of this season in the January transfer window and Barcelona have reportedly been impressed with how he is getting on at San Siro.

It has been reported that Barcelona will make a summer move for their former star after Arda Turan and Denis Suarez seem ready to quit Camp Nou at the end of the current season.