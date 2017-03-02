Barcelona transfer round-up: Verratti boost for Barca, Wenger plays down Camp Nou move and more

All the transfer news and rumours around the Nou Camp.

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Football Transfer Roundup 02 Mar 2017, 16:24 IST

Marco Verratti has set the Barcelona hierarchy salivating with his performance in the UEFA Champions League

PSG willing to sell Verratti for £70m

French champions Paris Saint-Germain are willing to sell Marco Verratti if they receive the right offer for the Italian international, according to reports from Spanish journal Sport. The report claims that Verratti looks certain to quit Parc des Princes next season and PSG are willing to cash-in on the 24-year-old star.

Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Manchester United are also linked with a move for Verratti, however, Barcelona hold the edge in this transfer battle as Andres Iniesta personally feels Verratti is the right player to replace him at Camp Nou. French media are speculating a £70m summer bid from Barcelona which will be enough to complete the transfer.

Sampaoli’s 3-man transfer list revealed

Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli has made it clear to Barcelona hierarchy that he will need three big-name players unconditionally if they want him to manage the club next season. Luis Enrique sent shock waves to Camp Nou after announcing his decision to quit the club at the end of current season.

Sampaoli is tipped as the favourite to replace Enrique next season but the Chilean needs a world class striker, midfielder and central defender this summer. Marco Verratti, Paulo Dybala and Victor Lindelof have been linked with a move to Barcelona in recent weeks and it seems Sampaoli wants these transfers done before saying yes to the job.

Wenger says no to Barcelona

Arsene Wenger has ruled himself out of the race to become the next Barcelona manager. Luis Enrique’s decision to quit the club next season has forced Barca’s hands into finding a new manager with likes of Jorge Sampaoli, Jurgen Klopp and Arsene Wenger linked with the job.

However, Wenger has set his priorities straight and wants to stay with Arsenal for at least next 2 seasons. Discussing his potential move to Camp Nou, Wenger said: "No my preference has always been the same and will remain the same. I am not looking for jobs in other clubs or jobs for other people. I am just focused on me."

Dybala signing new contract immediately

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala is ready to put pen to a new contract, according to striker's agent Pierpaolo Triulzi. Italian outlet Calciomercato also believes that Serie A Champions ar every close to agreeing to the new deal and prevent Dybala from signing for either Real Madrid or Barcelona.

In an interview with Calciomercato, Triulzi (Dybala’s agent) said: "We are on the right road, we hope to close [the deal] soon," Triulzi said.

The new contract will reportedly see Dybala remain at the Juventus Stadium until June 2021. And it is said to include a huge £128million release clause which will reportedly put off the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid.