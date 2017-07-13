Barcelona transfer roundup: Lionel Messi urges club to make quality signings in Dele Alli and Laporte, Azpilicueta now a priority

All the transfer action involving Barcelona as the Catalan giants look to make big moves in the transfer market.

by Shambhu Ajith Football Transfer Roundup 13 Jul 2017, 17:42 IST

Barcelona have set their sights on Tottenham’s Alli

Messi and Neymar urge Barcelona to buy Dele Alli

With the likes of Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets reaching the twilight of their careers, Barcelona have been on the hunt for fresh legs to take up the reins in the centre of the pitch. The Express (via Spanish outlet Diario Gol), reports that Barcelona superstars, Lionel Messi and Neymar, want Tottenham starlet Dele Alli’s services secured at Nou Camp.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with Guangzhou Evergrande’s Paulinho. But the Chinese club’s officials have said that they will not let their players leave midseason. The Chinese Super League club are the reigning champions and the 28-year-old Brazilian has scored 11 times in 25 appearances this season for them.

Alli, meanwhile, scored 18 goals and picked up seven assists for Spurs last season meaning Barcelona will need to break the bank to persuade Spurs to let the Englishman leave.

Barcelona turn their attention to Cesar Azpilicueta

Cesar Azpilicueta is a versatile defender and will be a great addition to the Nou Camp outfit

With the Hector Bellerin deal looking more and more implausible, Barcelona have turned their attention to Cesar Azpilicueta according to the Metro.

Barca’s new manager Ernesto Valverde is ‘in love’ with the Chelsea defender, having already tried to sign him during his time at Athletic Bilbao. The Spanish international started out as a right-back before moving to the left flank and making that position his own. In Antonio Conte’s 3-4-3 system, Cesar plays as one of three central defenders. The 27-year-old is as versatile as he is talented.

Also read: Reports: Barcelona set to make move for Premier League superstar

Chelsea will not be willing to Azpilicueta leave and for this reason, Barcelona will need to pay over the odds to sign him. The versatile defensive stalwart is contracted to Chelsea until 2020.

Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to compete with Real Madrid to sign Aymeric Laporte

Aymeric Laporte had an impressive 2016/17 season with Athletic Bilbao

23-year-old Aymeric Laporte, who emerged as one of the best young centre-backs in La Liga last season, has been the subject of interest for European giants Manchester City and Real Madrid. According to Don Balon, though, Messi has urged Barca to make quality signings and Laporte is believed to be a top priority.

Real Madrid have been eyeing the Frenchman as a long-term replacement for Pepe. Laporte was linked with a move to Manchester City but the negotiations came to a halt when the youngster broke his leg.