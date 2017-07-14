Barcelona transfer roundup: Xavi wants a return to the club as manager

14 Jul 2017

Xavi has set his aim to becoming Barcelona manager once his playing career ends next year

Xavi aims to become Barcelona manager

Having enjoyed 17-years at Camp Nou, the midfielder has won the La Liga and Copa Del Rey eight and three times respectively. Currently playing for Qatari club Al-Sadd, Xavi has revealed that he will retire next year and plans to take up a coaching career with a return to Barcelona being the ultimate aim.

Barcelona have a track record of making former players their managers like Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique.

The midfielder told Sport: “My intention is to stay another year in Qatar and the hang up my boots and spread wings. I want to be a manager, I don’t want to hide it. And I don’t want to hide the fact that sooner or later I want to be manager of Barcelona.

“But first I have to learn and that’s not one month, two month, three month process, but takes years. To coach Barcelona, you have to be very, very well trained but my dream is to sit on Barca’s bench as manager one day.”

Nelson Semedo signs for Barcelona

It is all but a done deal for the Portuguese International

Barcelona have reached an agreement with Benfica for the transfer of Nelson Semedo in a deal believed to be worth £26m. The right back arrived at Camp Nou today morning for his medicals.

Nelson might turn out to be a good signing for the Spanish giants and might solve their right-back problems.

Barcelona drop interest in Hector Bellerin after receiving official letter from Arsenal

Barcelona were interested in the Spanish defender

Barcelona were continuously tracking Hector Bellerin for some time now. The player was also eager to make the move. However, Wenger spoke with the Spanish International and told him there was no chance of leaving the club.

Arsenal then sent a letter to Barcelona warning them about the consequences if they continued their pursuit. They threatened to take legal action if Barcelona did not stop. The letter seems have made a strong impact and it is reported that Barcelona have cooled their interest in Hector Bellerin.