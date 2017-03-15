Barcelona Transfer Rumour: Thiago Alcantara to leave Bayern Munich and return to La Liga

Bayern Munich are open to a move for Thiago, but only for a fee exceeding 40 million euros

Thiago Alcantara grew discontent with Barcelona in his first spell at the club

What’s the story?

Barcelona are keen on bringing Thiago Alcantara back to the club from Bayern Munich, according to Spanish radio station, Cadena SER. The Spanish midfielder is a vital member of the Bundesliga champions’ starting XI, but the Catalans are confident that Thiago will be keen on returning to Spain now that he would be guaranteed a first team spot, with the report also mentioning a fee in the region of €40m.

Previously

Thiago Alcantara is a prodigal son for many Barcelona fans, with many cules viewing his sale to Bayern Munich for a paltry €18 million in 2013 as the most disastrous piece of transfer business by the club in the last few years. That situation was triggered by Thiago playing less than 60% of Barcelona’s games in 2012/13, which saw his release clause fall.

The heart of the matter

The Spanish midfielder is now comfortably one of the best central midfielders in the world, having played in 31 of Bayern’s 38 games in all competitions this season. He has a contract with the Bavarians until 2019, with Carlo Ancelotti reportedly not keen on selling him at any price.

According to the report, Bayern’s board have different views to that of Ancelotti and view a 22 million profit on Thiago as a good piece of business. Real Madrid and Manchester City are also in the mix for the signature of the Spaniard, which could result in a bidding war.

Barcelona technical director Robert Fernandez watched Thiago live when Bayern Munich played Arsenal, and has authorised a move to bring him back to Spain. The Catalans are willing to go up to €50 million to bring him back, but hope that €40 million should be enough, given that Thiago will be keen on returning home.

What next?

Thiago has fulfilled his sporting ambitions with a move to Bayern Munich, having proved his credentials. A move to Barcelona makes sense at this stage of his career, in addition to the fact that his brother, Rafinha, is still with the club.

Author’s Take

Barcelona’s ‘troubles’ under Luis Enrique this season can be pinpointed to a misfiring midfield, where new signings have underwhelmed. Thiago is a safe and sensible buy – he knows to play the Barcelona way and in the current inflated transfer market, €40 million represents extremely good value. Bayern Munich have Renato Sanchez and Joshua Kimmich waiting in the wings, which should pave the way for them allowing Thiago to leave.