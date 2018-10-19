Barcelona v Sevilla: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to Watch Details | LaLiga 2018/19

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 460 // 19 Oct 2018, 20:08 IST

Ernesto Valverde will be looking a win after failing to win their last four league matches

It is the clash of the table toppers on Saturday when second-placed Barcelona hosts league leaders Sevilla in a match that will see the winners topping the league while a draw might see Sevilla continuing at the top, unless Atletico Madrid win their match.

Sevilla has started their season in an impressive fashion, with new manager Pablo Machin leading the side to 16 points with five victories and a draw from their opening eight matches. Barcelona on the other hand have had a rather poor start by their standards, with four victories and three draws.

Barcelona v Sevilla: Kick-off information

Date: 20th October 2018

Kickoff: 20:45 (local time),00:15 (IST)

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona

Livestream: Live on LaLiga Facebook Page

Barcelona v Sevilla: Team News

Injury to Belgian centre-back Thomas Vermaelen means that Barcelona can call on just two fit centre-backs, Gerrard Pique and Clement Lenglet, after Samuel Umtiti was injured a couple of weeks before.

The injury to Thomas Vermaelen will be a big blow to the already poor defensive line-up of the Blaugrana

Sergio Roberto has returned to training but is expected to sit this one out, while Luis Suarez, who is nursing a knee injury, is also doubtful for the fixture.

Sevilla will be without midfielders Maxime Gonalons and Ibrahim Amadou, while defenders Sergio Escudero and Gabriel Mercado are unlikely to feature in the fixture.

Barcelona v Sevilla: Probable Line-ups

Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jordi Alba, Clement Lenglet, Gerard Pique, Nelson Semedo, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Phillipe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi

Sevilla: Tomas Vaclik, Sergi Gomez, Simon Kjaer, Daniel Carrico, Aleix Vidal, Ever Banega, Vasquez, Pablo Sarabia, Jesus Navas, Wissam Ben Yedder, Andre Silva

Barcelona v Sevilla: Form Guide

The last 5 competitive fixtures

Valencia: D-L-D-D-L

Barcelona: D-W-D-L-D

Barcelona v Sevilla: Head to Head

Barcelona: 35 wins

Sevilla: 11 wins

Draw: 11

Barcelona v Sevilla: Prediction

Sevilla have failed to win a point at the Camp Nou since 2011, and the run is expected to come under big pressure with the Andulasians in an impressive form since the start of the league season. Meanwhile a troubled defensive line-up for the Blaugrana are expected to be vulnerable, so there is a chance we could be in for a bit of a goal fest.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Sevilla