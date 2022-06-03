Barcelona veteran wishes to see out contract until 2024 and has no plans of retiring: Reports

Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique is determined to see out his contract and is not thinking about retiring. He put pen to paper on his on-going deal in 2020 which runs until 2024. Mundo Deportivo reported that the Spaniard is confident about starting the new season at full fitness.

The Catalan club had their doubts about what Pique had planned for the future given that the 35-year-old was unable to play the final few games of the 2021-22 season due to injury. The Barcelona ace had mentioned earlier that if he feels he is unable to continue playing at the top, he will be the first to retire.

He feels that the time to hang up his boots has still not arrived and wishes to wear the Blaugrana jersey for two more years. Pique has proven his loyalty towards Barcelona in tough times when the club has been a wreck financially by agreeing to a salary reduction of 50 per cent.

The Spanish outlet also reported that this pay cut allowed the Catalans to register Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero on their books. The veteran defender made 39 appearances for Xavi Hernandez's side last season and is motivated to nail down a starting spot in the side next season.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Barcelona are hoping that Gerard Piqué retires. If not, they will have to pay €80m to him for the next two seasons.



Mundo Deportivo quotes Pique on his retirement plans, saying:

"If I see that I lose importance or see that I am not at the level, I have no problem leaving earlier."

Even if Pique manages to keep himself fit for next season, it is difficult to see him start games week in and week out. Ronald Araujo is easily the first-choice centre-back to start at the heart of Barcelona's defense. Andreas Christensen is set to arrive in the summer on a free transfer and Eric Garcia is also in the running to establish himself in the side.

Hence, the Spaniard may find starting XI opportunities at a premium.

Barcelona defender Pique allegedly caught cheating

Power couple Gerard Pique and popstar Shakira are getting closer to a separation after the latter caught her partner with another woman. El Periodico journalist Emillio Perez de Rozas disclosed that the centre-back moved out of the house after the Colombian caught her with another woman. While there is no confirmation on the identity of the woman, on-going rumors suggest that the woman could be Blaugrana midfielder Gavi's mother.

Melih Esat AÇIL 🇹🇷 @melihesatacil Shakira caught Gerard Pique having an affair with another woman. That woman turned out to be the mother of young Barcelona star Pablo Gavi. Gavi is unaware of the incident. (El Periósico)



Since the incident, the Barcelona veteran has been living on his bachelor pad for a number of weeks. The two have not posted any pictures together on social media platforms as well for quite a while now. After news of the incident saw the light of day, fans have been assuming that Shakira's latest tractrack, "Te felicito", which means "Good for you" is aimed at Pique.

