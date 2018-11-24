LaLiga 2018-19: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona - Combined XI

Parth Athale FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 106 // 24 Nov 2018, 04:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Barcelona v Atletico Madrid is going to be an intriguing battle

Barcelona will visit Madrid on Saturday to take on Atletico in a match which could have important ramifications at the top of the table.

The Catalans currently lead the pack, which could change by the time they kick off at the Wanda Metropolitano courtesy of Alaves' early game. Atletico are just a point behind Barca, and a win would be vital for either side in a closely contested title race thus far.

Ernesto Valverde's conceded four goals at home from Real Betis in their last league game, and they will be hopeful of bouncing back. Lionel Messi has returned from an injury absence, but they will be without the suspended Ivan Rakitic.

Atletico meanwhile have failed to find an attacking groove, but their tight backline has kept them hot on the tails of Barca. Diego Simeone does not have the best of records against Barca, but Atleti's recent form gives him reason to hope.

It is sure to be a cracking encounter in Madrid, as all 22 players will be raring to clinch the victory. On that note, here is the combined eleven from the two sides, based on this season's form.

Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak

Oblak's reputation is on the up

Two goalkeepers of outstanding calibre will line up at the opposite ends on Saturday, so you can't arguably go wrong with this one. But Atletico's hugely superior defensive record sees Oblak pip Ter Stegen to the spot.

Atleti have conceded just 8 goals compared to Barca's 18, and Oblak has been one of the main reasons why. The Slovenian has made some tremendous saves this season, and his commanding of the penalty area has been as impressive as ever.

Oblak's save percentage is higher than that of Ter Stegen's, and his goal has been breached fewer times as well. Diego Simeone is hoping to tie down his goalkeeper to a longer contract, and securing that commitment from one of the best in the world will be a major boost for Atleti.

1 / 4 NEXT