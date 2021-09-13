Barcelona vs Bayern Munich - 5 players to watch out for | UEFA Champions League 2021-22 UEFA Champions League 2021-22

UEFA Champions League action for the 2021-22 campaign kicks off on Tuesday. The standout fixture on Matchday 1 is the clash between European giants Bayern Munich and Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

The last time these two sides squared off was in August 2020, in a one-legged quarter-final. Bayern Munich were rampant that night, beating Barcelona 8-2 en route to winning the continental treble that season.

Group E: Bayern Munich & Barcelona 😳 pic.twitter.com/2at05HnoJu — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 26, 2021

While the German giants have most of their players from that big win still in their squad, Barcelona will field a much-changed side. The Blaugrana will enter the continental competition without Lionel Messi for the first time in 17 years.

Nevertheless, both teams have some of Europe's most experienced and promising young talents in their ranks. So when they go head-to-head for the 12th time in the competition on Tuesday, there could be a few standout individual performances.

On that note, here's a look at the five players to watch out for when Barcelona and Bayern Munich lock horns:

#5 Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Jamal Musiala scored and picked up an assist coming from the bench in Bayern's win over RB Leipzig.

Jamal Musiala had a breakthrough campaign last season, and has now become a regular for Bayern Munich. He is one of the many highly rated attacking talents to have come out of Chelsea's youth system. Musiala has scored 11 goals for Bayern Munich at just 18.

On Saturday, he proved his big-game calibre, producing a Man-of-the-Match display against RB Leipzig. He did so despite coming on as a substitute following an injury to Serge Gnabry.

Jamal Musiala has been named Bundesliga Man of the matchday pic.twitter.com/IiAMuPpINp — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 12, 2021

In the second half, Musiala produced a thumping first-time finish. Just seven minutes later, he turned the provider for Leroy Sane. Musiala has the skills of a top attack-minded player, and could be a threat for Barcelona on Tuesday.

#4 Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

Frenkie de Jong has been great in midfield for Barcelona.

Barcelona have always relied on their midfield for inspiration. This season, Frenkie de Jong has been one of their most impressive players thus far. The Dutch international has provided stability in midfield with his solid defensive displays and sublime distribution of the ball.

So far, he has picked up two assists, and posted a pass completion rate of 91%. De Jong has the ability to pull strings from the middle of the park. He is one of the players who could shoulder the responsibility to lead Barcelona's resurgence this season.

