Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Barcelona play host to Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich side in a crucial encounter at the Camp Nou on Thursday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Barcelona are currently in second place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Catalan giants have scored seven goals in their last two matches and will need to be at their prolific best going into this game.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are in second place in the Bundesliga table at the moment and have recovered from an inconsistent start to their league campaign. The Bavarians eased past TSG Hoffenheim by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Team News

Barcelona need to win this game

Barcelona

Sergi Roberto picked up an injury against Athletic Bilbao over the weekend and has been ruled out of this fixture. Jules Kounde is available for selection and will likely be called upon to reinforce Barcelona's right flank.

Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen also remain injured and their absence serves as a massive blow to the Catalans' defensive setup. Barcelona's four-man midfield was successful against Athletic Bilbao and Xavi could employ similar tactics this week.

Injured: Sergi Roberto, Ronald Araujo, Memphis Depay, Andreas Christensen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich have a few injury concerns

Bayern Munich

Leroy Sane was at his devastating best in the reverse fixture against Barcelona but will be unavailable for selection this week. Bayern Munich have an able reinforcement in Kingsley Coman, who is set to start alongside Sadio Mane and Serge Gnabry in a formidable front line.

With Lucas Hernandez also injured, Julian Nagelsmann will likely persist with a centre-back pairing of Matthijs de Ligt and Dayot Upamecano. Manuel Neuer's absence could also prove crucial, with Sven Ulreich set to deputize against Barcelona.

Injured: Manuel Neuer, Lucas Hernandez, Leroy Sane, Bouna Sarr

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich kick off?

India: 27th October 2022, at 12:30 AM

USA: 26th October 2022, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 26th October 2022, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

USA: CBS Sports

UK: BT Sport 5

How to watch live streaming of Barcelona vs Bayern Munich?

India: SonyLIV, Jio TV

USA: fuboTV

UK: BT Sport

