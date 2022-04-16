Barcelona vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting Tips - 18th April 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Cadiz take on Xavi's Barcelona side in an important clash at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

Barcelona vs Cadiz Preview

Cadiz are currently in 18th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to impose themselves in the Spanish top flight so far this season. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Real Betis last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have shown steady improvement under Xavi this year. The Catalan giants crashed out of the UEFA Europa League in their previous game against Eintracht Frankfurt and will need to prove a point this weekend.

Barcelona vs Cadiz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an impressive record against Cadiz and have won 19 out of 27 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Cadiz's paltry two victories.

Barcelona have a poor recent record against Cadiz and have failed to win their last three matches against the away side in La Liga.

Cadiz have lost 11 of their 13 away games against Barcelona in La Liga and have never won a league game against the Catalans at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have scored in each of their 13 games against Cadiz at the Camp Nou in La Liga, scoring an impressive 35 goals in the process.

Barcelona have won seven of their last eight La Liga games played on a Monday, with their only draw coming against Granada in September last year.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 15 La Liga matches and are on a seven-game winning streak in the competition.

Barcelona vs Cadiz Prediction

Barcelona have been impressive under Xavi so far but were given a reality check by Eintracht Frankfurt this week. With the Camp Nou devoid of fans of the Blaugrana over the past week, the home side could face a few challenges in this fixture.

Cadiz have troubled Barcelona in the past and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day. Barcelona are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Cadiz

Barcelona vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi