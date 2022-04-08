Cadiz vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips - 9th April 2022

Cadiz and Real Betis go head-to-head at the Estadio Ramon de Carranza in round 31 of the Spanish La Liga on Saturday.

Cadiz will head into the game seeking to get one over Betis, having failed to win the last four meetings between the two teams since 2017.

Cadiz were denied a second consecutive victory last Sunday, as they played out a goalless draw with Valencia.

However, they have lost just once in their last seven outings, claiming four draws and two wins.

This solid run has seen them surge from the drop zone and into 17th place in the La Liga table after picking up 28 points from 30 games.

Meanwhile, Betis turned in a performance of the highest quality in their 4-1 defeat of Osasuna.

They head into the weekend unbeaten in their four games, claiming two wins and as many draws since a 2-1 defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa League in March.

With 53 points from 30 games, Betis are fifth in the league standings, four points off fourth-placed Sevilla in the final UEFA Champions League qualification spot.

Cadiz vs Real Betis Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Betis have been imperious in this fixture, claiming six wins from the last 11 meetings.

Cadiz have managed just one win in this period, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Betis are unbeaten in their last four games, claiming three wins and one draw since a 5-3 defeat in the Copa del Rey in 2017.

Cadiz head into the game in fine form on home turf, claiming two wins and three draws from their last five outings.

Betis are unbeaten in four games, claiming two wins and two draws.

Cadiz vs Real Betis Prediction

Betis head into the game as the clear favourites to come away with all three points, given the gulf in class and quality between the two teams. While Cadiz have been solid at home, Betis should extend their dominance in this fixture and pick up a win.

Prediction: Cadiz 0-1 Real Betis.

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Cadiz vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (Cadiz have proven to be a tough nut to crack defensively, keeping four clean sheets in their last five games).

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No (Cadiz boasts one of the division’s poorest attacking records, with just 25 goals scored in 30 outings).

Edited by Bhargav