Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips - 10th May 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Celta Vigo take on Xavi's Barcelona outfit in an important clash at the Camp Nou on Tuesday.

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Preview

Celta Vigo are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have been plagued by inconsistency over the course of their campaign. The Galician outfit thrashed Deportivo Alaves by a comfortable 4-0 margin over the weekend and has a point to prove going into this match.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table and have managed to secure their place in the top four. The Catalan giants pulled off a crucial 2-1 victory against Real Betis in their previous game and will need to step up yet again this week.

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an impressive record against Celta Vigo and have won 23 out of the 47 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Celta Vigo's 10 victories.

In the last 23 matches that Barcelona have played against Celta Vigo at the Camp Nou, the Catalans have dominated and have managed 14 victories.

Matches between Barcelona and Celta Vigo in the recent past have yielded plenty of action with a total of 77 goals scored in the last 23 matches.

The most common result in matches played between these two teams is a 2-2 draw, with a total of seven La Liga games producing this result.

Celta Vigo have been poor away from home this season and have failed to find the back of the net in nine of their 17 games away from the Balaidos so far.

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Barcelona have endured a slight dip in form over the past month but did manage to secure their place in the UEFA Champions League with a crucial victory against potential top-four rivals Real Betis. The Blaugrana have built a fairly impressive squad this year and will want to end their La Liga campaign on a positive note.

Celta Vigo are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day and have troubled their Catalan opponents in the past. Barcelona are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Celta Vigo

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ansu Fati to score - Yes

