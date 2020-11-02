Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold this week as La Liga giants Barcelona take on Ukrainian outfit Dynamo Kyiv at the Camp Nou in a Group C fixture on Wednesday. The Catalans have been excellent in Europe this season and are the favourites to win this game.

Dynamo Kyiv have endured a disappointing UEFA Champions League campaign so far and were held to a 2-2 draw by Ferencvaros last week. The Ukrainian side has been excellent in the domestic league but needs to pull its socks up against Barcelona this week.

Barcelona have struggled to get going in La Liga and seem to put their best foot forward only in the UEFA Champions League this season. The Catalans can make a massive stride towards topping their group with a victory this week and will be intent on maintaining their perfect record in this season's Champions League campaign.

💪 T E A M! 💗 pic.twitter.com/ETu4xmJ236 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 1, 2020

Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv Head-to-Head

Barcelona and Dynamo Kyiv have played each other on 10 occasions in official European fixtures in the past. The Catalans have an advantage as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won six games as opposed to Dynamo Kyiv's three victories.

The previous meeting between these two sides saw Pep Guardiola's Barcelona manage a narrow 2-1 victory against Dynamo Kyiv in 2009. The Ukrainian giants have troubled Barcelona on a few occasions in the past and have a point to prove in this game.

Barcelona form guide: D-W-L-W-L

Dynamo Kyiv form guide: W-D-W-L-W

Advertisement

Also Read: Manchester City vs Olympiakos prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv Team News

Barcelona have a strong squad

Barcelona

Neto is set for an extended stay in Barcelona's goal with Marc-Andre ter Stegen still doubtful for the Catalans. Samuel Umtiti returned to training last week but might not be able to feature for the Catalans against Dynamo Kyiv.

With Philippe Coutinho currently nursing an injury, Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann will be tasked with creating chances for Barcelona. Francisco Trincao is also set to feature in this game after starting on the bench against Deportivo Alaves over the weekend.

Injured: Ronald Araujo, Philippe Coutinho, Matheus Fernandes

Doubtful: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Samuel Umtiti

Suspended: None

Dynamo Kyiv will need to be at their best

Advertisement

Dynamo Kyiv

Dynamo Kyiv have to account for several key absences in this game and will have to do without Mykyta Burda and Volodymyr Kostevych against Barcelona. Vitaliy Mykolenko, Georgiy Bushchan, and Denys Boyko are currently in quarantine and have been ruled out of this game.

Star striker Artem Besedin is currently serving a doping ban and is suspended for this match. Sergiy Sydorchuk was sent off against Ferencvaros last week and cannot play a part in this game.

Injured: Mykyta Burda, Volodymyr Kostevych, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Georgiy Bushchan, Denys Boyko

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Artem Besedin, Sergiy Sydorchuk

Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Neto; Sergino Dest, Clement Lenglet, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba; Frenkie de Jong, Miralem Pjanic; Ansu Fati, Lionel Messi, Francisco Trincao; Antoine Griezmann

📝 Everything you need to know about our next opponent in the @championsleague!



🔜 #BarçaDynamo — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 1, 2020

Dynamo Kyiv Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ruslan Neshcheret; Tomasz Kedziora, Ilya Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Syrota, Oleksandr Karavaev; Vitaliy Buyalskyi, Volodymyr Shepelev, Mykola Shaparenko; Viktor Tsygankov, Vladyslav Supriaha, Carlos de Pena

Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction

Much has been made of Lionel Messi's goalscoring drought in recent weeks and the Barcelona captain has several critics to silence this week. Dynamo Kyiv do not have the best defensive record this season and the Argentine talisman will want to make a massive statement against the Ukrainian side.

Advertisement

Barcelona have blown hot and cold this season and will want to find some consistency in their results this month. Dynamo Kyiv do have some excellent players but are unlikely to pull off an upset in this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-0 Dynamo Kyiv

Also Read: Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21