Manchester City vs Olympiakos prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

The UEFA Champions League returns with its third round of fixtures this week as Manchester City take on Olympiakos in an important Group C match at the Etihad Stadium. Both sides have had their fair share of issues this season and have a point to prove in this game.

Olympiakos won the first game of their UEFA Champions League campaign but slumped to a 2-0 defeat against FC Porto last week. The Greek giants have not been consistent this season and will face an uphill battle on Tuesday.

Manchester City have won their European games so far this season and will want to maintain their perfect record against Olympiakos. The Premier League giants have scored six goals in their two matches and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Manchester City vs Olympiakos Head-to-Head

Manchester City have never lost a game against Olympiakos and have won five out of six games against their Greek opposition since the turn of the century. Olympiakos have struggled against Manchester City in the past and will want to improve their record this week.

The previous game between these two sides resulted in an emphatic 3-0 victory for Manchester City. The Greek giants have shown plenty of intent in the UEFA Champions League and will want to make a statement against Pep Guardiola's side.

Manchester City form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Olympiakos form guide: W-L-W-W-D

Manchester City vs Olympiakos Team News

Kevin De Bruyne is back to his best

Manchester City

Manchester City have welcomed a few key players back from injury over the past week, with Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte returning to the fold. Fernandinho and Gabriel Jesus are still ruled out and will have to be sidelined for this game. Sergio Aguero picked up yet another injury last week and will not be available against Olympiakos.

Injured: Gabriel Jesus, Fernandinho, Benjamin Mendy, Sergio Aguero

Doubtful: Nathan Ake

Suspended: None

Olympiacos have a talented squad

Olympiacos

Mady Camara, Ousseynou Ba, and Hillal Soudani tested positive for the coronavirus last week and will be unavailable for Olympiakos' trip to Manchester. The likes of Mathieu Valbuena and Yann M'Vila have been in excellent form and are likely to feature in this game.

Injured: Mady Camara, Ousseynou Ba, Hillal Soudani

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Manchester City vs Olympiakos Predicted XI

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker; Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden; Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez

Olympiakos Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jose Sa; Jose Holebas, Pape Abou Cisse, Ruben Semedo, Rafinha; Pedro Rodrigues, Yann M'Vila; Kostas Fortounis, Mathieu Valbuena, Lazar Randelovic; Youssef El-Arabi

Manchester City vs Olympiakos Prediction

Manchester City have shown considerable improvement since their shaky start to the season and will want to put their best foot forward in this game. With both Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus ruled out at the moment, the likes of Raheem Sterling and Ferran Torres will have to step up to the plate in the final third for Pep Guardiola.

Olympiakos will have plenty of defensive work to do in this game and will approach the game with a counter-attacking mindset. Manchester City have a well-rounded and talented side and are the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-0 Olympiakos

